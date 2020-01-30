Captain Guinness in progress for Sky Bet Supreme | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML1027211aea77c9be2928e196a1e8aca011% %MINIFYHTML1027211aea77c9be2928e196a1e8aca012%





Henry De Bromhead – pointing at Sky Bet Supreme



Henry de Bromhead reports that Captain Guinness is likely to head straight for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices Obstacle after the five-year-old appeared in 86 tickets for the curtain lift at the Cheltenham Festival.

Captain Guinness has had only the two races, making a winning debut in Navan and then narrowly lowering Andy Dufresne in the rookie grade two obstacle of Moscow Flyer in Punchestown.

De Bromhead said: "Captain Guinness is in good condition and is likely to head straight for the Supreme Sky Bet Obstacle.

"He ran a cookie to finish second behind Andy Dufresne in the Moscow Flyer. It was a great performance since it was only his second exit over the obstacles."

"He is a very exciting horse and, although he entered Leopardstown, he seemed too close after Punchestown, so the Supreme is probably next for him."

Coach Peter Fahey has this race as a goal for the Soviet Pimpinela, after a decisive victory in a third-round tie at Limerick in December.

"The Soviet Pimpinela is fine and we have decided to go directly to the Supreme," said the Kildare County driver.

"I could have gone to the Dublin Racing Festival, but we'll keep it fresh and head straight to the Supreme."

"It's a horse we like and we hope to have a good chance at its best. It ran very well in Cheltenham in October before running slightly behind Envoi Allen in the Royal Bond."

"It was a good performance in Limerick in the testing ground, but better ground in the spring will be adequate."

Tickets include the main ante-post fantasies Shishkin (Nicky Henderson) and Abacadabras (Gordon Elliott), while Willie Mullins floods the list with no less than 25.

Undefeated Envoi Allen from Elliott leads the market at 13-8 with Sky Bet sponsors, but is more likely to head to Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle for which there were 122 entries.

The challenge at home includes Thyme Hill (Philip Hobbs), who continued his undefeated career over obstacles at Challow Novices & # 39; Hurdle in Newbury last time, and Tolworth Fiddlerontheroof (Colin Tizzard) scorer.

The exciting stable companion of Envoi Allen, Easywork, and Chantry House (Nicky Henderson), owned by JP McManus, the winner of an inaugural obstacle, are also engaged.

Fury Road, another inmate of Elliott, and The Big Breakaway (Colin Tizzard) are among the 99 entries for the Albert Bartlett Novices obstacle. Both horses are undefeated this season.

Aspire Tower, favorite before the post for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, for which there are 57 entries, will head to the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in Leopardstown on Sunday.

Previously trained in the Flat by Richard Hannon and Steve Gollings, Aspire Tower is undefeated in two openings for current connections over obstacles.

De Bromhead said: "Aspire Tower is in great shape and is heading to the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend.

"It was great to get him out of the apartment, since he was in good shape, and it was impressive in Leopardstown at Christmas.

"It's a very nice horse and we'll see how he gets on this weekend, but the win is obviously a possibility."

The main British contender for the Triumph is Allmankind (Dan Skelton), who took his 100 percent record to three in Chepstow & # 39; s Finale Juvenile Hurdle.

The undefeated fellow Hurdles Goshen (Gary Moore), successful in three minor contests for a total of 68 lengths, and the impressive winner of Ludlow Mick Pastor (Paul Nicholls) are among the other possible.