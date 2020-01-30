C.I.A. Architect Torture program testifies that the prisoners acted well adjusted

This article was produced in collaboration with the Pulitzer Center on crisis reports.

BAHÍA DE GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba – After 183 rounds of submarine, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the man accused of planning the attacks of September 11, 2001, spent his years in C.I.A. Detention as a charming captive who dabbled in Islamic mysticism and participated in jokes with the psychologist who approached him, the psychologist told a war crimes prosecutor on Thursday.

James E. Mitchell, who as a contractor for the C.I.A. helped develop the agency's interrogation program and handled the entire submarine, said Mohammed managed so well in his last three years in secret prisons after the violent interrogation ended that the two men sat down and were taken from the hand, as sometimes the men of the Middle East do.

He said Mr. Mohammed set up a "charm initiative,quot; and described him as a well-adapted detainee who never expressed fear of him, gave the psychologist a nickname, "Captain Abu,quot;, and sought his help to improve his conditions while he was moved through the different CIA black sites

Mr. Mohammed's lawyer rejected Dr. Mitchell's account, saying that his client was motivated by fear when dealing with the psychologist.