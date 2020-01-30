C.I.A. Architect Torture program testifies that the prisoners acted well adjusted

This article was produced in collaboration with the Pulitzer Center on crisis reports.
BAHÍA DE GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba – After 183 rounds of submarine, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the man accused of planning the attacks of September 11, 2001, spent his years in C.I.A. Detention as a charming captive who dabbled in Islamic mysticism and participated in jokes with the psychologist who approached him, the psychologist told a war crimes prosecutor on Thursday.
James E. Mitchell, who as a contractor for the C.I.A. helped develop the agency's interrogation program and handled the entire submarine, said Mohammed managed so well in his last three years in secret prisons after the violent interrogation ended that the two men sat down and were taken from the hand, as sometimes the men of the Middle East do.
He said Mr. Mohammed set up a "charm initiative,quot; and described him as a well-adapted detainee who never expressed fear of him, gave the psychologist a nickname, "Captain Abu,quot;, and sought his help to improve his conditions while he was moved through the different CIA black sites
Mr. Mohammed's lawyer rejected Dr. Mitchell's account, saying that his client was motivated by fear when dealing with the psychologist.
Dr. Mitchell offered his description in response to questions from a prosecutor, Jeffrey D. Groharing. Dr. Mitchell said he had assessed that Mohammed and four other men accused of conspiring in the September 11 attacks were in their right mind when he saw them in the black places.
Dr. Mitchell described the visit to the sites, where his contracting company provided the guards, and said he did not detect signs of flashbacks, nightmares or apathy on the part of the five men, who are scheduled to go to trial on January 11, 2021. Defense attorneys sought Dr. Mitchell's testimony to help the judge decide if the men were tortured and if the answers they gave to F.B.I. The agents several months after their transfer to Guantanamo in 2006 were volunteers. Involuntary admissions are prohibited in war crimes trials.
For eight days, defense attorneys used C.I.A. black site cables to question Dr. Mitchell about the interrogation program he designed to pressure Qaeda suspects to respond to C.I.A. questions using the submarine, sleep deprivation and methods known as short chains and walls.
A defendant's lawyer, Walid bin Attash, who was captured with a prosthetic leg for a war wound, showed Thursday C.I.A. Cables that describe your client as being kept naked and chained standing on their single leg during a long period of sleep deprivation. It included a C.I.A. Medical officer measures swelling of his foot, ankle and calf.
Dr. Mitchell said he never saw the man during that period. In response to the prosecutor, he testified that Mr. bin Attash was a proud and well-adapted warrior when he reached him later.
Mr. bin Attash said that before the September 11 attacks, he helped fly the Great Buddhas of Bamiyan in Afghanistan, a World Heritage site, said Dr. Mitchell.
What is at stake in the preventive process is whether the defendants were so damaged by torture when they arrived at Guantanamo in 2006 that they could do nothing but tell F.B.I. Agents what they wanted to hear.
Dr. Mitchell and his partner, John Bruce Jessen, designed and carried out the interrogation program. While he was secretly held C.I.A. In the prison in Poland in March 2003, Mr. Mohammed was boarded in a watercraft, deprived of sleep and banged his head against the wall.
Dr. Mitchell explained the program in this way: once the C.I.A. the prisoners understood that the resistance would face violence, they cooperated during the subsequent years of interrogation.
So much so, said Dr. Mitchell, that for a time before the defendants were sent to Guantanamo, they met in a single C.I.A. Isolated black site and without realizing that the others were there. The interrogators could visit each cell with the same photograph for identification.
Dr. Mitchell said he called the place T3, for Terrorist Think Tank.
He described the purpose of the interrogations and briefings as obtaining raw information about impending conspiracies and Qaeda associates for intelligence purposes rather than prosecution.
Mohammed, said Dr. Mitchell, volunteered before embarking on the water, but after being brutally interrogated in Afghanistan, he was responsible for the September 11 attacks that killed 2,976 people in New York, Pennsylvania and in the Pentagon.
With Mr. Mohammed sitting impassively in court, his lawyer, David Nevin, unleashed a series of actions that his client associated with Dr. Mitchell: taking custody of him shortly after rectal abuse, addressing him and threatening to kill his son. Mr. Nevin suggested that Mr. Mohammed was kind to Dr. Mitchell because he was afraid of him.
"He never complained about my relationship with him," said Dr. Mitchell. “I brought him as many good things as bad things. That interrupts that kind of classic conditioning. "
As an example, Dr. Mitchell said that when Mohammed became interested in Sufism, a form of Islamic mysticism, the psychologist intervened with the C.I.A. Let him set hours for his informational meetings that didn't interrupt his prayers, letting him hang an "open,quot; sign on his cell phone.
Dr. Mitchell also said that to distract his informants from his ongoing search for conspiracies, Mohammed said he had personally beheaded Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl, who was kidnapped in Karachi, Pakistan, on January 23, 2002. Mr. Mohammed invited the researchers to compare his hairy arm with that of an Internet video of decapitation. He has not been charged with the murder.