By offering sanctions and help to Iran, USA. UU. Increase penalties while offering medications

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on Thursday applied new economic sanctions to its growing pressure campaign against Iran, but it also opened access to drugs for cancer patients and organ transplants in an effort to turn the Iranians against their leaders.

The drugs are sent to Iran through companies in Switzerland, whose government has acted as a conduit between Washington and Tehran. Brian H. Hook, special envoy of the State Department for Iran's policy, said that at least one European company had already delivered the prescriptions to the patients.

Hook accused the clerical government of Iran of diverting millions of dollars in medical supplies to buy items such as power lines and tobacco products. In other cases, he said, Tehran sold medicines on the black market and used the proceeds to finance its military powers in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.

"I am sure there are more examples that we do not know, but the Iranian people know that their regime, not the US sanctions, are to blame for their difficulties in obtaining medical supplies," Hook told reporters.