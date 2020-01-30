By offering sanctions and help to Iran, USA. UU. Increase penalties while offering medications

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on Thursday applied new economic sanctions to its growing pressure campaign against Iran, but it also opened access to drugs for cancer patients and organ transplants in an effort to turn the Iranians against their leaders.
The drugs are sent to Iran through companies in Switzerland, whose government has acted as a conduit between Washington and Tehran. Brian H. Hook, special envoy of the State Department for Iran's policy, said that at least one European company had already delivered the prescriptions to the patients.
Hook accused the clerical government of Iran of diverting millions of dollars in medical supplies to buy items such as power lines and tobacco products. In other cases, he said, Tehran sold medicines on the black market and used the proceeds to finance its military powers in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.
"I am sure there are more examples that we do not know, but the Iranian people know that their regime, not the US sanctions, are to blame for their difficulties in obtaining medical supplies," Hook told reporters.
Access to medicine was an effort to fuel Iranian frustration against Tehran after weeks of violent protests over gasoline prices and the government's fall, and the initial cover-up, of a Ukrainian commercial airline earlier this month while launching missile attacks against US military bases in neighboring Iraq.
Iran's economy has been decimated by the sanctions that the United States resumed against Tehran in 2018, when President Trump withdrew from an agreement between world powers that limited Iran's nuclear program. The Trump administration maintains that the agreement, reached in 2015 under President Barack Obama, only strengthened the threat that says Iran represents throughout the Middle East.
The economic sanctions are intended to force Iran to renegotiate a new agreement, but Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's supreme leader, has refused.
Hook also announced on Thursday a new round of economic sanctions against the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and its boss, Ali Akbar Salehi, for violating the uranium enrichment limits set out in the 2015 agreement that Trump eliminated.
That agreement is still recognized by other world powers, and European leaders see its preservation as the best way to keep Iran's nuclear program under control and at the same time seek new commercial and commercial investments in the country.
But Iran has slowly backed away from the key components of the agreement, in a counterattack to pressure Europe to help avoid US sanctions.
Salehi, Iran's former Foreign Minister, helped negotiate the nuclear agreement in its early stages. In early January, days before the Iranian army mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian plane, Tehran said it would no longer adhere to the limits of the agreement on how many centrifuges it could install to enrich uranium, which is used in nuclear weapons, or the level who could get rich
This caused European signatories, Britain, France and Germany, to formally notify Iran that the agreement was in serious danger of falling apart and that, as a result, Tehran could face international sanctions in the future.
On Thursday, Hook asked the United Nations to return to its previous claims to the nuclear agreement to ban Iran from enriching uranium. He said Europe's warning to Tehran this month signaled "growing impatience of the international community with Iran threatening to expand its nuclear program."