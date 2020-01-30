Burundi imprisons four journalists for & # 39; undermining state security & # 39; | Burundi News

%MINIFYHTML684cb3e170cbae7ad4e4deb299bf28cb11% %MINIFYHTML684cb3e170cbae7ad4e4deb299bf28cb12%

A court in Burundi sentenced four journalists to two and a half years in prison for trying to undermine state security.

They were arrested in October in the Musigati district in the western province of Bubanza while covering a raid raid from the province of South Kivu in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The prosecution had asked for a 15-year sentence based primarily on an exchange of WhatsApp messages between one of the reporters and a colleague based abroad in which the first allegedly wrote: "We are heading to Bubanza … to help the rebels,quot;.

Journalists work for Iwacu, one of the few private media organizations left in the East African nation.

The founder of Iwacu, Antoine Kaburahe, who lives in exile in Belgium, tweeted that the organization would appeal the decision of the court in the province of Bubanza. They have 30 days to do it.

"The conviction and sentence of Agnes Ndirubusa, Christine Kamikazi, Egide Harerimana and Terence Mpozenzi for false charges marks a sad day for the right to freedom of expression and freedom of the press in Burundi," said Seif Magango, deputy regional director of Amnesty International for East Africa.

Magango said the authorities "must annul the sentence and sentences,quot; and the four journalists "must be released immediately and unconditionally."

Jean Bigirimana, Iwacu journalist, has been missing since July 2016.

Crackdown in the media

The Burundi government has taken strong measures against the media before this year's presidential elections in May.

Several local radio stations and media houses have been closed and many journalists have fled the country.

The government of President Pierre Nkurunziza suspended broadcasts in the country by the US Voice of America and the BBC.

Burundi has been plagued by political violence since 2015, when Nkurunziza announced that he would seek a third term in dispute. He won re-election despite widespread protests.

The United Nations says that more than 1,200 people have died in the repression that followed.

Nkurunziza has said he will not run again and the ruling party recently appointed army general Evariste Ndayishimiye as his candidate in the May elections.