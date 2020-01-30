Burnley signs Josh Brownhill from Bristol City | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML128a7f40ae3b08d66f640834eb98319e11% %MINIFYHTML128a7f40ae3b08d66f640834eb98319e12%





Josh Brownhill has left Bristol City to become the first Burnley signing of the January transfer window

The 24-year-old agreed to a four-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of another 12 months, in Turf Moor.

It becomes Burnley's first acquisition of the January transfer window after scoring 17 goals in 160 games for three years for the Robins.

"It's really a good feeling to be in Burnley. It's a great football club with a big fan base," Brownhill said.

"Every time I have played here it has been nice to play in Turf Moor and I am very excited."

"I can't wait to put on the shirt and play football. When I have the chance, I'll be ready to take it."

Brownhill, born in Warrington, began his professional career with Preston North End, after a period in the youth organization in Manchester United, before joining Bristol City.