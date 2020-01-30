Buffalo Sabers fan unleashes a wild rant against the franchise owner in a radio show

%MINIFYHTML2b0d57a143b7f11656026e1f41b066ed11% %MINIFYHTML2b0d57a143b7f11656026e1f41b066ed12%

The Buffalo radio show, Schoop and the Bulldog, received a big complaint on Wednesday from a person who called and completely criticized the Buffalo Sabers that are still being rebuilt for what he perceives as a hallucinating "lack of responsibility." "from the owner of the franchise, Terry Pegula, since he bought the equipment in 2011.

The caller, only identified as Duane, emphasized to WGR 550 hosts how much the Sabers mean to him: he has had season tickets for about 15 of the past 25 years and said he idolizes legendary goalkeeper Dominik Hasek, before criticizing how badly Buffalo has played since the early parts of this season.

The Sabers opened this season with nine victories in their first 11 games before starting to slip away from the playoff dispute. While the team (22-21-7, 51 points) could still return, Duane is more than fed up after he said he attended Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ottawa senators.

"Of course I was in that game, the first time I went to a game with my sister, by the way, and she had to sit there through that. It's amazing," Duane said.

"I don't need a Jerry Jones type owner," Duane said. “I need an owner who responds to fans when they write the names on the shirts wrong and have imitations (imported) at the events (alumni). What's going on?! What are we doing? I don't understand, man. "

The embarrassing jerseys Duane referred to were recently worn by ex-Sabers students and clearly stood out as imitations compared to the real black and red jerseys the club wore in the late 1990s and early 1990s of 2000.

For reference 1) The most popular batch of imitations

2) An original t-shirt of the time (taken directly from my closet closet)

3) What the Sabers students wore pic.twitter.com/xfwNKouVWk – Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) January 30, 2020

Duane, who said he works for the youth hockey foundation of Dominik Hasek as a coach, asked the hosts if the Sabers "have taken your passion away from me," before continuing with his speech.

“I dedicated my life to hockey thanks to this team. I can not do it anymore. I am serious for the first time considering not holding a seasonal ticket this year, "he told the hosts." Even when the team was terrible (former owner) Ted Black would come to this station and talk to fans and address concerns. I don't need a damn camera in front of Terry Pegula every day, but answer our concerns, stay there when you're wrong, answer for mistakes and be responsible! "

Buffalo is 10 points from one place in the playoffs in a loaded Atlantic Division and runs the risk of missing the postseason for the ninth consecutive season despite having a possible Hart Trophy winner at Jack Eichel (63 points in 49 games) and an incipient defense of the franchise in Rasmus Dahlin. Only four teams in the history of the NHL The playoffs have been lost many seasons in a row.

Duane said he didn't "need,quot; the Sabers to get to the playoffs this year, but he can't stand what he sees as years of mediocrity of his beloved team. He even went so far as to call his drought "almost,quot; worse than the NFL Buffalo Bills, who have reached the playoffs only twice since the turn of the century.

"When you annoy fans as much as this team has done in the last five years and don't take responsibility, hide in your house in Florida, what is this?" he said. "Get on the camera and at least make us feel that we care about you!"