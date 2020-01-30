Bruno Fernandes signs for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon | Soccer news

Fernandes: "My love for Manchester United really started when I saw Cristiano Ronaldo play and since then I have been a big fan of this great club,quot;





Manchester United presents new signing Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United has completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon.

The midfielder has signed a five and a half year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of extending it for another year.

He is eligible to debut against Wolves on Saturday night, live Sky Sports Premier League.

United has agreed to an agreement that could make them pay up to £ 68m for Portugal's international, which scored 63 goals in 137 games for Sporting.

"My love for Manchester United really began when I saw Cristiano Ronaldo play and since then I have been a big fan of this great club," Fernandes told the United website.

"For me, playing for Manchester United feels amazing, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise fans that I will give everything for the badge to help us bring us more successes and trophies."

"I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that the players who used to play for this team have said about me."

"A huge thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can't wait to start paying that in the field."

Fernandes becomes United's first signing of the January transfer window and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased to have reached an agreement for the 25-year-old, who was also the target of Barcelona.

"We've been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team," said Solskjaer.

Fernandes scored 63 goals and provided 52 assists in 137 games for Sporting Lisbon

"The most important thing is that he is an excellent human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear to everyone.

"Bruno's goals and attendance statistics speak for themselves, it will be a fantastic addition to our team and will help us move forward in the second part of the season."

"The winter break comes at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the team and to meet his teammates."

& # 39; Another puzzle piece for Solskjaer & # 39;

Sky Sports News journalist James Cooper about the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the probability of new transfer businesses in Manchester United …

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a better idea about his fitness when Fernandes participates in the club's training session on Friday."

"As for physical fitness, the doctor was a formality, so I don't think there is any conjecture there and we will have a better idea of ​​whether it will be available for the weekend."

"Manchester United fans were looking for a signing, Ed Woodward had a steamy and difficult week and a signing was delivered that could provide the basis for a review for the club team."

"This is another piece of the puzzle that followed the big business last summer and it is expected that there will be more next summer, and this is part of United building a process to become a threat both at home and abroad.

"Solskjaer loved Fernandes this January, he went to Lisbon to take a look and meets the requirements. He has excellent credentials from Portugal, making a deal was not easy with Sporting, but he is a Manchester United player now.

"In terms of other acquisitions, Solskjaer would love a striker, but that could be too difficult to overcome by 11 p.m. on Friday."

