Brian Rice: Hamilton's head coach banned for 10 SFA games for game infractions | Soccer news





Hamilton manager Brian Rice reported his actions to the Scottish Football Association

Hamilton's head coach Brian Rice was suspended for 10 games, five of which are suspended, after admitting he violated the rules of the Scottish FA game.

The 56-year-old man was accused of breaking the rules each season from July 14, 2015 to October 15, 2019 and learned of his punishment at an SFA hearing in Hampden on Wednesday.

Rice reported on his own account of his SFA violations, and has revealed in the past that he has suffered a gambling addiction.

When news of his charges was heard, Rice, who became Hamilton's head coach in January 2019, described falling back into a game addiction as a "span,quot; in a statement on the club's website earlier of this month.

Deputy director Guillaume Beuzelin will take over the team on Sunday at Celtic's house, assisted by the director of the George Cairns Academy.

More to follow …