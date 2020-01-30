Brendan Rodgers optimistic about Leicester's transfer business in January before the Chelsea crash | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdd26935d800b58dba31089836736987a11% %MINIFYHTMLdd26935d800b58dba31089836736987a12%





Leicester is working hard on transfers, says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers is hoping to join his team before the January transfer window closes on Friday.

Leicester has shown interest in Southampton central Jannik Vestergaard, with Rodgers interested in strengthening their defensive options before the last third of the season.

When asked how his search for a center was going, Rodgers said: "Okay. Obviously we have been looking to attract some players, but there are still negotiations going on."

Leicester has held talks with Southampton about Jannik Vestergaard

"There is nothing definitive at the moment, but there is work behind the scenes. The boys are working very hard and could do something well."

"I trust the players we currently have, and if we can add one or two, just to give us that coverage, that will be great and then we will go to the summer and see where we are going then."

When asked what percentage of probability there is for Leicester to bring a central defense, Rodgers replied: "You'll know tomorrow."

Rodgers said defender Filip Benkovic will only borrow if a replacement arrives

Leicester, third classified, receives Chelsea, fourth place, on Saturday at lunchtime, with eight points that separate the two teams as the race for the Champions League qualification intensifies.

Leicester has lost two of his last three Premier League games and lost a spot in the Carabao Cup final next month after a 2-1 mid-week loss to Midlands rival Aston Villa.

Rodgers expects a difficult match against Chelsea and praised Blues boss Frank Lampard for delivering results and providing opportunities for young club players.

"It's a game that whether we win or lose, it will be an exciting game for us, whatever the outcome against Aston Villa," Rodgers said.

Trezeguet of Aston Villa hit late to take Leicester out of the Carabao Cup

"And Frank has done a fantastic job there. He took over a really good team in the Champions League that had won the Europa League."

"However, they lost their best player, so he was going to have to go in and galvanize them. Everyone talks about the ban on buying players and that maybe he was forced to play young players, but that was not the case at all." .

"I think he has shown great courage as a manager and great courage because he could have played Giroud in front or Batshuayi, but he played Tammy Abraham as a young player."

Rodgers praised Frank Lampard for trusting young players

"He could have played against Pedro, an experienced international player, but he has played against Mason Mount. So he has really given the belief to young players."

"They have done very, very well. He and his team have done a fantastic job, and for us, the weekend, it will be a very hard game."

Tammy Abraham has scored 13 Premier League goals so far this quarter

Former Chelsea youth coach Rodgers has not defeated Chelsea in 13 coach attempts in his own right.

"All the records and all the statistics are there to be broken," Rodgers said when he was presented with the unfortunate statistics.

"We will see it over the weekend. We know we have a really difficult game."

"They are an outstanding team with good players, but for me, it has never been personal. It's about trying to get the result and we'll try to do it over the weekend."