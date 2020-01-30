Blake Lively says his daughter James is so intimidated by Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon He has found his number one fan: James Reynolds!

It turns out that the daughter of Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds It is super dazzled by the night host. During Blake's conversation with Jimmy on Wednesday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress explained that her daughter could not get to the show because Jimmy is "very intimidated."

%MINIFYHTML03b68c19e6b7d3162f668e2bdf02a44713% %MINIFYHTML03b68c19e6b7d3162f668e2bdf02a44714%

As some fans will remember, Blake and Ryan's daughter previously called Jimmy "given,quot; during a hilarious and moving video in 2016. After Jimmy gave Blake a cardboard cut of himself, Lively saw James kissing him to the cut, referring to Jimmy as his father! Then, when Jimmy asked for an update on James on Wednesday night, Blake told the host: "We have to stay away from you, Jimmy."

"She is so intimidated by you,quot; The rhythm section Star shared, adding that his 5-year-old daughter was too nervous to go to the show.