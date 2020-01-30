Blake Lively says his daughter James is so intimidated by Jimmy Fallon

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Jimmy Fallon He has found his number one fan: James Reynolds!
It turns out that the daughter of Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds It is super dazzled by the night host. During Blake's conversation with Jimmy on Wednesday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress explained that her daughter could not get to the show because Jimmy is "very intimidated."
As some fans will remember, Blake and Ryan's daughter previously called Jimmy "given,quot; during a hilarious and moving video in 2016. After Jimmy gave Blake a cardboard cut of himself, Lively saw James kissing him to the cut, referring to Jimmy as his father! Then, when Jimmy asked for an update on James on Wednesday night, Blake told the host: "We have to stay away from you, Jimmy."
"She is so intimidated by you,quot; The rhythm section Star shared, adding that his 5-year-old daughter was too nervous to go to the show.
Blake went on to say that James, who appears in his best friend Taylor SwiftThe song "Gorgeous,quot; is more impressed by Jimmy than T. Swift!
"It's like friends with Taylor Swift, no problem, Jimmy Fallon, he can't talk," Blake told the host. "You are Beyoncé to her. She is very, very, very intimidated. "
James is the eldest daughter of Blake and Ryan, who are also parents of a 3-year-old boy. Inez Reynolds. The couple also recently received a third daughter, but has not yet revealed her name. So how is the family of five these days?
"I have so many children," Blake laughed. "It's a bit difficult adjustment in our house, but it's good. I have two other daughters, so the older one is very interested in the baby, but my middle child, uh, not so much."
"We are thinking of keeping it," said the 32-year-old woman. Gossip Girl joked alum.
However, it seems that the relationship has improved, after Blake told Inez that he would teach his sister "everything he knows," Inez told the baby: "Oh, I didn't love you, but now I do."
Watch the videos above to see Blake talk about the family, his new movie and break his hand!
