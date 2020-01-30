Blake Lively believes that the reactions to his "rhythm section transformation" are very offensive

%MINIFYHTML0faabd38c885ea88cdf5a7aee8ea1cc911% %MINIFYHTML0faabd38c885ea88cdf5a7aee8ea1cc912%

Paramount pictures

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the star of this action movie directed by Reed Morano emphasizes that the images that people mistakenly thought as before and after makeup actually took an hour to produce.

Blake Lively has spoken after fans confused a set of behind-the-scenes images of his new movie "The rhythm section"for shots before and after a makeup session.

The 32-year-old star plays an afflicted widow who seeks revenge after discovering that the plane crash that killed her family was not an accident, and that part of the film looks emaciated.

Blake shared snapshots of his changing appearance in the online movie, but, speaking in "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon", he revealed that fans completely misunderstood the point of the images, which he found" very offensive. "

"(The makeup artist) made this look really hard, because my (character's) family has experienced a great tragedy," he explained. "And then, after cleaning, but when I published it, people would say: & # 39; Wow, Blake bravely shows how it looks before and after makeup & # 39 ;.

"Some people think that this is how I look without makeup (pointing to the image below), which seems very offensive because it takes an hour to make me look like this."

She added: "I am hesitating among my vanity, which is like wanting to be like, & # 39; I really don't look like this! & # 39; But also being feminist and saying," Why do we expect women to wake up wearing So? This is not realistic for you to wake up so beautiful! "But I would like people to believe that I wake up looking so beautiful."

"The Rhythm Section", also starring Jewish law Y Sterling K. Brown, arrives in theaters on Friday, January 31.