Billy Ray Cyrus says the Grammy's first victory is “ bittersweet & # 39; & # 39; due to the death of Kobe Bryant

During an appearance on & # 39; The Talk & # 39 ;, Lil Nas X's collaborator on & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; admit that & # 39; just couldn't find the happy & # 39; when they handed him the trophies on the red carpet.

Billy Ray Cyrus "he couldn't find the happy ones" after winning his first Grammy awards, because he was too upset after Kobe BryantDeath.

The country star earned two honors for his work on "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X at the evening ceremony before the big night and he was awarded the prizes on the red carpet, minutes after learning that one of his sports heroes had died in a helicopter accident.

"I went to the Staples (Center) and, within minutes of stopping, someone drew the horrible news of the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter and the other victims, and my heart sank," he says.The conversation".

"Honestly, my whole day changed … I just felt different. I didn't know I had won the Grammys; they told me at the same time … I was on the carpet and they gave me the Grammys and they said: & # 39; Congratulations & # 39 ; but I couldn't find the happy ones and I'm not an actor good enough to even pretend that I'm happy … It's just a little different … It's just been a difficult thing … It's bittersweet. "