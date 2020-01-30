Billy Porter weighs on the homophobic protest of Pastor Troy against Lil Nas X

%MINIFYHTML27c8e0a62a9230c45f3d79834449af0711% %MINIFYHTML27c8e0a62a9230c45f3d79834449af0712%

Instagram

Troy previously landed in hot water after hitting the Grammy aspect of the hit & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39 ;. which included a bright pink cowboy outfit, in a long Instagram post.

Up News Info –

Billy porter has responded to Pastor Troyrant that was directed at Lil Nas X. When asked about Troy's homophobic publication in which he criticized Nas X's Grammy outfit, the "Attitude"The star didn't seem surprised at the hate.

When TMZ met the Tony Award-winning star on Thursday, January 30, Billy intervened in the situation. "I don't think anything about it," the actor told the reporter, who wore a totally black outfit that day.

Billie, however, admitted that hip-hop was not exactly receptive when it comes to the LGBTQ + community. "There is a lot of homophobia in hip-hop," he said. As for the way to change his mind, Billy shared: "I don't know. I'm doing it being who I am." Before leaving, he shared that he was "totally" proud of the rapper of "Old Town Road" and said he looked "fabulous" in his outfit.

%MINIFYHTML27c8e0a62a9230c45f3d79834449af0713% %MINIFYHTML27c8e0a62a9230c45f3d79834449af0714%

<br />

Troy previously landed in hot water after hitting the Grammy look of Nas X. Alongside a picture of Nas X in a bright pink cowboy outfit, Troy wrote in his recent Instagram post: "Well, I guess I won't win a GRAMMY … If this is what I have to wear, they love pushing this s ** t in our children! "

"The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. The first thing my 14-year-old son said was, & # 39; F **** Applebee & # 39; and brought joy to my heart!" He revealed. "He sees it … his agenda to take masculinity away from men, especially black men."

"Some may say: & # 39; It's making money! & # 39; RuPaul Do it too, but I won't hit your CD !!! Integrity is priceless. Better to open that third eye and let your children know what is real … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡OAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !! #TheyGoneRiiiiiiddddeeeTil theynntnomore, "he added.

Nas X responded to the rant, writing in the comments section, "This is very sad. Stream rodeo."

Troy received much criticism for his homophobic vision, but defended himself: "That was done by man. Animals know best. When was the last time you saw a gay animal? Ok."