Billie Eilish speaks against YouTuber who personified her

Broadimage / Shutterstock
Billie eilish He is pointing the finger at the "bad boy."
If you recently heard that the singer was rude to fans, it probably wasn't her. It turns out that several people have been pretending to be the star, which recently won five Grammys, for the purpose of making YouTube videos. All of which Billie ended up discovering.
Now, the 18-year-old is pleading with people to cut him, not only because he is rude, but also potentially dangerous. In her Instagram story, the Grammy winner told her followers: "Please stop doing this, it is not safe for you and it is bad for people who do not know better … they make me look bad."
To prove his point, the "Bad Guy,quot; singer shared screenshots of videos with titles such as "Turned My Girl Into Billie Eilish – Got Mobbed / Shut Down Mall,quot;.
And it seems that her statement is in response to the latest YouTube video she introduces an imitator, because she also called them on her Instagram for being "disrespectful,quot; and wearing gray socks that look monotonous.
"Also so disrespectful that you pretended to be me wearing this," he joked with a close-up of the socks.
Since he was called, the creator of the video, Jordan Matter, has deleted the footage and other related content. "Hello everyone. You have been commenting on the video session I did yesterday, and I would like to respond. I gathered a crowd and made Billie make a great leap of joy and then revealed that it was not Billie. I had absolutely no intention of missing him. respect for Billie, "the photographer explained in a statement shared on Instagram. "I am a big fan, like everyone else."
He continues: "I had never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they are quite common, so I thought it would be fun. I felt it was completely harmless since at no time in the video do we pretend to be Bille." Obviously I was wrong. "
Matter still posted an image of his impersonator doing acrobats, but says he is posting the photo "to show everyone what we were doing." He adds: "Once again, I don't intend it to be Billie. That was not the intention."
Well, there you have it. And for any fan, Billie's mother Maggie He wants you to know: "Please, never fall for Billie's attention. She will never do it!"
