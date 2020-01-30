Billie Eilish speaks against YouTuber who personified her

Billie eilish He is pointing the finger at the "bad boy."

If you recently heard that the singer was rude to fans, it probably wasn't her. It turns out that several people have been pretending to be the star, which recently won five Grammys, for the purpose of making YouTube videos. All of which Billie ended up discovering.

Now, the 18-year-old is pleading with people to cut him, not only because he is rude, but also potentially dangerous. In her Instagram story, the Grammy winner told her followers: "Please stop doing this, it is not safe for you and it is bad for people who do not know better … they make me look bad."

To prove his point, the "Bad Guy,quot; singer shared screenshots of videos with titles such as "Turned My Girl Into Billie Eilish – Got Mobbed / Shut Down Mall,quot;.

And it seems that her statement is in response to the latest YouTube video she introduces an imitator, because she also called them on her Instagram for being "disrespectful,quot; and wearing gray socks that look monotonous.