Billie Eilish calls fans to impersonate her in public: she's mean and disrespectful

The singer of & # 39; Everything I Wanted & # 39; He tells people to stop dating pretending to be her by influence, & # 39; not only because she is rude, but also potentially dangerous & # 39 ;.

Billie eilishThe meteoric rise to fame has led many people to gain influence by posing as it. There are a number of videos posted on YouTube with people dressed like her in public and the real star has heard about this.

By sharing the evidence, hit creator "Bad Guy" has posted on Instagram Stories a screenshot of videos with titles like "I turned my girl into Billie Eilish-Got Mobbed / Shut Down Mall" and "I pretended to be Billie Eilish * GONE WRONG * ".

It turns out that the experience of people to meet the imitators was not entirely good, since one described the 18-year-old star as "TAN RUDE" during his meeting at the mall.

Before things get out of control, Billie has tried to warn everyone against such stunts, as he found that public personification was rude and dangerous as well. Speaking against that, she told fans that "please stop doing this."

She reasoned: "It's not safe for you and it's bad for people who don't know better … you make me look bad." Pointing to a particular impersonator who wore gray monotonous-looking socks, the Grammy Award-winning artist wrote: "It's also very disrespectful that you go out pretending to be me wearing this," with a laughing emoji.

Jordan Matter, who uploaded the video that Billie has had problems with, has complied with the singer's request by removing footage and other related content. Going to his Instagram page, he turned to the controversial video while posting an image of a Billie impersonator thrown into the air.

"Hello everyone. You have been commenting on the video session I did yesterday, and I would like to respond," he wrote in the caption. "I gathered a crowd and made Billie make a great leap of joy and then revealed that it wasn't Billie." Noticing that he is "a great admirer, like everyone else," said the photographer, "he had no intention of disrespecting Billie."

"I had never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they are quite common, so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist. I felt it was completely harmless since at no time in the video are we pretending that she is actually Billie." , explained the trick captured in the photo. "I contacted Billie and Maggie directly and apologized, and I will not publish the video without their permission. I hope this clarifies everything."

One person criticized Jordan for publishing the photo despite saying that he regretted filming the acrobatics: "You say this apology and you say you are not going to publish videos but here is a photo?!?!? Sorrrry what? How contradictory." To this comment, Jordan replied: "I am posting the photo to show everyone what we were doing. Again, I do not intend it to be Bille. That was not the intention."

Billie's mother, Maggie, also warned people about this type of impostor, writing on Instagram: "Please, never fall for Billie's attention. He never will!"