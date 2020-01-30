Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer, got engaged to the Egyptian showjumper at & # 39; the most significant location & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML9683eed360b7113eff464c1593d6821e11% %MINIFYHTML9683eed360b7113eff464c1593d6821e12%

Instagram

The 23-year-old daughter of the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation flaunts her massive engagement ring from her new fiance Nayel Nassar after she proposed marriage & # 39; last weekend & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Bill gates& # 39; daughter is listening to the wedding bells. On Wednesday, January 29, Jennifer Gates announced that she had engaged to Egyptian equestrian athlete Nayel Nassar after he asked the question in "the most significant place."

As for Instagram to share the great news, the daughter of the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation posted a sweet photo of her and her new fiance in a snowy field. "Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind," he wrote in a caption. "It absolutely dragged me over last weekend, surprising me in the most significant place of one of our many shared passions."

"I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together," continued the 23-year-old medical student. "Yes, a million times. AHHH !!!"

%MINIFYHTML9683eed360b7113eff464c1593d6821e13% %MINIFYHTML9683eed360b7113eff464c1593d6821e14%

<br />

Nayel has also made use of his platform to share photos to give the good news. "He said YES! I feel like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right now," he praised next to the photos of them looking lovingly at each other. "Jenn, you're everything I could have imagined … and much more."

"I can't wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I just can't imagine mine without you," he added. "I love you more than you can imagine, and thanks for making each day feel like a dream for me. This is forever!" One of his shared photos took a closer look at Jennifer's diamond ring.

<br />

Nayel's loving tribute has received a positive response from Jennifer, who wrote in the comments section: "Yes, crying again, your good life is perfect, and you are everything to me." Jennifer's own publication, meanwhile, directed "Big Bang Theory"Star Kaley Cuoco to share her congratulatory message that said:" Oh my God! Congratulations!!!!!"

Jennifer Gates commented on her fiance's post.

Actress Kaley Cuoco congratulated the future boyfriends.

According to reports, Jennifer and Nayel have been in a relationship since 2016. They are said to have joined for their love of riding. Nayel himself is a member of the Egyptian equestrian team that won the Nations Cup competition in October 2019, securing a place for his country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the first time in 60 years.