Beyonce pays tribute to & # 39; Amado & # 39; Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Beyonce Knowles remembers the late basketball star and her daughter, who died together in a deadly helicopter accident on the eve of the Grammy Awards.

Beyonce Knowles has added his tribute to those in mourning Kobe Bryant, remembering the "beloved" athlete in an emotional Instagram post.

The basketball player was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, January 26, 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, also known as Gigi.

Since then, hordes of stars have come forward to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna, with Beyonce sharing a photo of the former Los Angeles Lakers star kissing Gianna on the head as they sat on the court in a basketball game.

Along with the complement, she wrote: "I will continue to pray diligently for your queens. You are deeply missed, beloved Kobe."

He also shared a solo photo of Gianna and a childhood photo of Kobe.

In the meantime, Alex Rodriguez He also remembered his friend Kobe in a conversation with the American television show "Extra".

"It inspired me in ways I can't even describe. He was such an amazing basketball player and one of the great reals who ever hit the hardwood, and with all that, an even better father and society with Vanessa," Alex said. . "I don't remember such a tragic day in my life. Too soon, and I love it."

Kobe will be remembered in the Super Bowl championship game in Miami on Sunday, February 2, 2020, with the National Football League Roger Goodell There are confirmation plans for a tribute to the deceased athlete in the long awaited event.

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, a close friend of Kobe & # 39; s, will host the Shaq & # 39; s Funhouse Super Bowl Party on Friday night, and donate the proceeds of the event to The Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation.

"I've been coming and going the last few days about whether I should have my event in Miami this weekend. Part of me wanted to stay alone while I reflect on what my brother and his family mean to me and my family." wrote on twitter

"Kobe would like us to move forward and celebrate life. So let's do that. I will dedicate and donate all my earnings from Fun House on Friday nights to all the families that lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation." "

He concluded: "Together we will celebrate all who lost their lives in the tragedy of Sundays. Go with my brother, my friend and my friend. The black mom (sic). Until we meet again."