Beyonce arrives at the queens of Kobe Bryant in an emotional tribute featuring the basketball star and her daughter Gianna

Diva Beyonce has turned to social media to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and her little daughter, Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The singer and Texan businesswoman shared a baby photo of the basketball legend and one of Gianna with pretty flowers in her hair.

Beyonce also posted a photo of Kobe kissing her daughter, who is laughing while watching a basketball game.

The artist wrote: “I will continue to pray diligently for their queens. We miss you so much, dear Kobe.

The wife of the late basketball star, Vanessa Bryant, received many prayers in the comments section.

A supporter said this to the mother of four children: "What a beautiful post. I send a lot of love to you and your beautiful girls. We are all here for you! You are an incredibly strong woman, and I know that you will lead the way for your girls . Praying for such strength, peace and comfort for all of you and the other families too. A big hug for you. 💕💕💕 "

Another commentator praised Vanessa for her courage and strength during such a horrible time for her family: “Thank you, Vanessa, for showing incredible strength and courage during this extremely challenging time. The whole world constantly prays for you, your family and other families. God bless you for ever and ever.

A third user of social networks said: “What a wonderful image and beautiful words🙏🏽

We will continue to pray for you, sweet Vanessa! God will give you the strength and comfort that only he can give you. ❤️❤️ I love you. I love your girls. I love our Mamba family that we lost and will live every day for them. We are here. Lots of love. 🖤🏀🖤 "

This follower revealed: “Losing your husband and daughter and having to raise a newborn baby? Lord, please grant Vanessa Bryant strength. Please pray for your beautiful family and for others who mourn their beloved members. "

See this post on Instagram My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thanks for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon. I am not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are lighting us up to light the way. Our love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your pain and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy that we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Mamba Team family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, go to MambaOnThree.org. To expand the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ A publication shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) in January 29, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

The sponsor shared: “Vanessa, we love you and your girls very much. Thank you for this. My heart hurts because of what you're going through. There are no words to express how broken we all are. However, I'm glad to know that you know and feel how much you, Kobe and your girls LOVE it deeply all over the world. It has been very encouraging to see this. Send you lots of love, light, prayers and strength to help you be strong with your three beautiful daughters. May God always be with you and your family, with your now two beautiful angels always watching you and your daughters. My heart is with you and I will always think of you. ❤️ "

Ad

The world seems united to show Vanessa all the love she needs to stay strong for her daughters.



Post views:

6 6