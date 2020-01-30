Ben Stokes' father returns home after illness | Cricket News







Ben Stokes' father, Ged, returns home after three operations and 37 days at the hospital in South Africa.

The former rugby league player suffered a serious illness two days before Christmas, and it was described that he was in a critical condition before being stabilized.

Despite his concern about his father's condition, Stokes was named a series player in England's victory in the 3-1 test series over South Africa.

He wrote on Instagram: "37 days in the hospital, 3 surgeries and finally returns home.

Ben Stokes produced a magnificent full display when England beat South Africa 3-1

"You're strong and stubborn, that's why you're still with us.

"I am very proud to be your son."

Stokes scored 318 runs at an average of 45.42, took 10 wickets at 22 each and claimed 12 catches during the recently completed series against the Proteas.