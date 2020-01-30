Barney Roy returns with victory at Meydan | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLccc0364101879af99ee105d98a74125011% %MINIFYHTMLccc0364101879af99ee105d98a74125012%





Barney Roy (right) on the way to winning the bets of the Palace of San Jaime

Barney Roy made an encouraging start to what could be a highly profitable campaign when he led four Godolphin-owned runners in Group Two Al Rashidiya in Meydan on Thursday.

The talented six-year-old boy was understandably enthusiastic at the beginning of his first career since Royal Ascot in June, but his class prevailed when he claimed he walked away for a while to get away from last year's winner, Dream Castle.

Barney Roy crossed the line two-and-a-half to good at the hands of William Buick, with Mountain Hunter in third place and Loxley fourth to complete the defeat of Godolphin.

The connections are looking forward to the rest of the Dubai Carnival, with Jebel Hatta and then the Dubai Turf on the night of the World Cup as the goals of Barney Roy.

Winner of Group One at age three, he returned to the track last season after an unsuccessful season at the stud in 2018 and won one of his three starts.

Appleby said: "It's a very framed horse, so we don't do much with it."

"He was cool in the paddock and during the first half of the race, but once he entered it, I always had the hope that his class would prevail and that is what we have seen at the end."

"Hopefully, that will take away the freshness now and we hope we can work backwards from Jebel Hatta (Super Saturday, March 7). Everything is fine, one step at a time."

"We will leave Super Saturday and hope to reserve a place for the night of the Dubai World Cup. Visually, from what we have seen there, you would be very happy to climb up to 10 stadiums."

"It's nice to see him go back to his winning ways. Hopefully he'll gain some confidence there and we can tiptoe to the Super Saturday."

Barney Roy was cut to 8-1 from 10-1 for the Dubai Turf with RaceBets.

The Secret Advisor was also lost all of 2018, but he recovered to give Appleby a double in the Meydan Cup under Tadhg O & # 39; Shea, who was having his first trip for the coach.

Winner of the Melrose Handicap in York in 2017, he disappointed in both races last year, but he paid the faith he had in him to beat Dubai Horizon for a long time, with Dubhe third for a clean sweep of Godolphin. The favorite, Dee Ex Bee, was only fourth after trying to run everything.

"This is a horse that won the Melrose when he was three years old and then had a year off and his first starts after his dismissal were disappointing, but the team has done a fantastic job here," Appleby said. .

"They have become very stable and it has become a sprint. They have shown him class and it is good for him to put his head back in front and it was a good trip for Tadhg."

"After that, he and Dubhe both deserve to have a chance at the Nad Al Sheba Trophy."