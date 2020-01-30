Barbie presents a doll with vitiligo and a doll with hair loss to help promote diversity

%MINIFYHTMLf3ba31fec79e5663da4fdaf7562dd86511% %MINIFYHTMLf3ba31fec79e5663da4fdaf7562dd86512%

As the years go by, Barbie continues to introduce new dolls that help promote diversity. For their latest designs, they have presented a doll with vitiligo and a doll with hair loss to help show consumers that they remain diverse with their brand.

According to CNNMattel, the parent company behind the brand, said in a statement that the company wants to show "a multidimensional vision of beauty and fashion," through its Barbie Fashionistas line. They said that the prototype of the doll with vitiligo made its debut on Instagram last year and became its most beloved publication.

When it comes to the doll with hair loss, they said: "If a girl experiences hair loss for any reason, it can be reflected in the line."

Last year, the brand launched a doll with a prostate leg and also a wheelchair doll.

A few years ago, the brand received a violent reaction due to the lack of diversity. They were called to defend a "thin, white and domestic ideal,quot; for their dolls. Since the launch of their Barbie Fashionistas line, they have created more than 170 different dolls.

Last year, Barbie honored Rosa Parks and Sally Ride by launching a line of dolls in her honor to celebrate Women's Equality Day. Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson and Frida Kahlo were other dolls released under the brand's "Inspiring Women Series,quot; series.

Check out the various new barbies below:

Source: https://www.cnn.com/style/article/barbie-vitiligo-hairless-dolls-wellness-scli-intl/index.html