Azriel Clary: & # 39; R. Kelly hit me with Nike shoes and forced me to have sex several times a day!

The former girlfriend and alleged victim of R. Kelly, Azriel Clary, spoke for the first time about the abuse for the first time, claiming that Kelly forced her to have sex several times a day and even hit her with her Nike Air. Force One shoes.

Azriel surprisingly broke the news to the British publication The Sun:

"Robert has girlfriends where he lives, he has girlfriends in every city. He has adventures in every city." She said it was unlikely that everyone would introduce themselves, since Kelly is known for seeking blackmail information to keep her victims silent.

"It makes everyone do very degrading things, whether in a movie or writing them, makes them sign it. And I think many women are ashamed or embarrassed to go out for things like that. Because they will frame them,quot; There are so many things. He has letters from people who say he has been robbed. "

She adds: "He has letters from people who say they have been molested or touched by their parents or siblings or a family member. He even has people in movies abusing his nieces or younger siblings. And I know a lot about women out there. they are ashamed and humiliated, and they are ashamed to leave because, & # 39; This man had so much power to control me, annoy my younger niece or annoy my younger brother & # 39; ", she said. his shoes.

He remembered a time when Kelly would have found Azriel talking to one of her high school friends. She says that under Kelly's rule, this was not allowed. Then they beat her, and after the beating, another woman washed her in the bathtub while he watched her.

"And he hit me everywhere, I felt like hours, and I was covered in welts from the neck down."

She shared: "No one was a vocal because if you were a vocal or not, he still hit you. It was easier to please him than to be beaten every two days … and everyone learned it very quickly."