Azealia Banks under fire for predicting that Meghan Markle will be killed in a car accident

In addition to Meghan's death, the rapper of & # 39; Anna Wintour & # 39; predicts that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will divorce and that Beyonce will become & # 39; the next United States Martha Stewart & # 39 ;.

Azealia Banks It is no stranger to controversy, and she has done it again. The rapper was criticized after she posted on Instagram Stories her predictions about all the things that will happen in this decade, including the death of Meghan markle.

In the message shared on Thursday, January 30, Azealia predicted that the Duchess of Sussex would be killed in a car accident in 2022, followed by the death of Queen Elizabeth II in the following year. As for Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, rapper "Anna Wintour" believed he would return to England next year despite his intention to live in both Canada and the United Kingdom.

People didn't have it after reading the prediction, especially because Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident in 1997. "THEY DON'T MEGH DEATH HOW I DID IT," said one. "Why would I say that about Meghan? That's not even funny," criticized another Azealia, while another echoed, "Nah, Megan Markle, needs to be stopped to talk about it against her. I want to fight."

Someone else said: "The only prediction that I hate and that she has to make again is that of Meghan Markle. I hate when people say the death of those who do NOT deserve it. I am disturbed by the spirit." A different, angry individual wrote: "This tacky bitch really & # 39; predicting & # 39; Megan to die in a car accident." On the other hand, one urged Azealia: "I need you to retract what Meghan said (sic). We're not talking about that in the atmosphere, sister."

In addition to Meghan's death, other things that Azealia predicted were Kanye west Y Kim KardashianThe divorce Beyonce Knowles becoming "America's next Martha Stewart, "Y Joe Budden leaving the closet also said that Beyonce would end her marriage of years with Jay Z in 2026, in addition to Naomi Campbell Become part of the royal family.