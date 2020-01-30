Australian Open Prize: How much will winners win in 2020? Wallet, breakdown by field

%MINIFYHTMLe7610815161f87a250977f264eec2d8311% %MINIFYHTMLe7610815161f87a250977f264eec2d8312%

In the modern era, the Grand Slams are where tennis players consolidate their legacies. It is also where they earn a significant amount of their money during the year, especially for those who do not have lucrative support agreements.

The Australian Open 2020 has the highest tournament portfolio of all time, although it will not break the US Open yet. UU. Last year for the record of the highest paid tennis tournament in history.

%MINIFYHTMLe7610815161f87a250977f264eec2d8313% %MINIFYHTMLe7610815161f87a250977f264eec2d8314%

The Australian Open has had the same prize in money for men's and women's tournaments since 2001. Since then, the French Open (2006) and Wimbledon (2007) have also made their payments equal between men and women, granting to the four Grand Slams the same prize. money.

Here is a breakdown of the prize money to be awarded at the Australian Open 2020.

MORE: Full TV schedule for the Australian Open

What is the Australian Open bag for 2020?

The Australian Open 2020 purse is $ 48,839,125 for men's and women's tournaments. It is a 13.6 percent increase from last year's purse.

How much money does the winner receive?

Individual male and female champions will win approximately $ 2.83 million each.

Last year's winners, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, earned around $ 2.82 million.

Male and female doubles champions win $ 522,705, while mixed doubles champions win $ 130,676.

Breakdown of the prize money for the Australian Open 2020

Individual Doubles men / women (per team) Mixed doubles (per team) Winner $ 2,833,612 $ 522,705 $ 130,674 Runner-up $ 1,420,245 $ 261,352 $ 68,776 Semifinal $ 715,280 $ 137,554 $ 34,388 Quarter finals $ 361,079 $ 75,653 $ 16,506 Round of 16 $ 206,331 $ 42,641 $ 8,253 Round of 16 $ 123,798 $ 26,134 $ 4,298 64 round $ 88,034 $ 17,194 – 128 round $ 61,899 – –

Australian Open cash prize compared to Grand Slams tennis