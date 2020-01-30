Australian Open 2020: Sofia Kenin surprises Ashleigh Barty to reach the final | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML917f5b55f746fba38c6e69568f0b384f11% %MINIFYHTML917f5b55f746fba38c6e69568f0b384f12%

Sofia Kenin is the first American other than Serena or Venus Williams to reach the final in Melbourne from Lindsay Davenport in 2005





%MINIFYHTML917f5b55f746fba38c6e69568f0b384f13% %MINIFYHTML917f5b55f746fba38c6e69568f0b384f14% Sofia Kenin surprised Ashleigh Barty, favorite of the house, to reach the final of the Australian Open

The American number 14, Sofia Kenin, surprised Ashleigh Barty, favorite of her home, to reach her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open.

Barty was looking to become the first Australian woman to reach the final in Melbourne from Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and, as the best seeder and number 1 in the world, the expectations were very high.

But the 21-year-old American Kenin had other ideas and took advantage of Barty's understandable nervousness in a Rod Laver Arena to win 7-6 (8-6) 7-5.

Barty had two set points in both sets, but could not convert any of them and Kenin recovered the last four games of the game.

"She is a very tough player, she is playing really amazing and she knew she really needed to find a way to win," Kenin said.

"He came up with some really good shots, it was really difficult. There is a reason why he is number one in the world. I am very grateful for this."

Kenin recovered from the last four games of the game.

The Floridana born in Russia, who had never spent the fourth round in an important tournament so far, could barely believe what she had achieved, and this victory will be enough to take her to the top 10 no matter what happens on Saturday.

Barty, a reluctant celebrity, had spent the fortnight refusing to buy in the hype, but there was no doubt how much this meant to her.

However, the top seed could not get away from Kenin, seeing three break points come and go in 3-2 and then an advantage evaporated in the tiebreaker.

Barty had two set points in 6-4 but he tensed and his opponent took full advantage, winning the last four points.

She broke into the scene in 2019 by winning three singles titles, annoying Serena Williams in the third round at the French Open and rising from No. 52 to No. 12 in the ranking. He did not face a player planted in this tournament until Thursday, but eliminated the sensation of 15 years Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Barty is disappointed after Kenin finished his dreams of winning in Melbourne

Kenin's talent and competitive nature marked her from an early age, so it was no surprise to see her live up to the most important day of her life in tennis.

As the temperature rose to 38 degrees, it was Barty who made the move in the second set with a break for 2-1, the fans of the batch at Rod Laver Arena left her.

When he served for the 5-4 game, he was ready to take the competition to a decisive decision, but again he could not play freely and Kenin, whose foot speed corresponds to his speed of thought, continued to make life difficult.

The American saved two adjustment points before regaining rest and kept her foot on the accelerator to take her second starting point.

Barty comforts his niece Olivia during the post-match press conference

Barty led his press conference while jumping his 12-week-old niece Olivia in her lap.

"This is what life is about," he said. "It's amazing."

Barty kept the prospect of his defeat and said: "I think it was a game where I didn't feel super comfortable. I felt that my first plan was not working. I couldn't execute the way I wanted. I tried to go to B and C .

"It's disappointing. But it has been an infernal summer. If you had told me three weeks ago that we had won a tournament in Adelaide, we would have reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, I would take it absolutely every day." weekday.

"But I put myself in a position to win the game today and I just didn't play the biggest points well enough. I have to give credit where I owe the credit. Sofia came out and played aggressively at those points and deserved to win."

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.