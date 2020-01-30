Australian Open 2020: Joe Salisbury until the first Grand Slam final | Tennis news





British Joe Salisbury will play in his first Grand Slam final

Briton Joe Salisbury will play in his first Grand Slam final after he and fellow American Rajeev Ram defeated Kazakh duo Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin at the Australian Open.

Salisbury and Ram, the eleventh planted in the men's doubles, recovered from losing their first set of the tournament to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

They were in trouble when Salisbury lost his service at the beginning of the third set, but Bublik, an unpredictable player at best, served eight double fouls in two games, five in the penultimate, and Ram did.

Salisbury said about Bublik's generosity: "That was a bit surprising. I know he is famous for going to great second services. It was very difficult to serve at that end, but we were surprised that he went ahead. We will accept it." ".

Salisbury made the last four at Wimbledon two years ago as a wild card with Dane Frederik Nielsen, but he and Ram have established themselves among the best doubles teams in the world, qualifying for the ATP Finals in November.

Rajeev Ram (L) and Joe Salisbury recovered from losing their first tournament set to win

This is another big step forward, and Salisbury, 27, said: "It's my first Grand Slam final, I'm very excited."

"It's almost a relief to get over that. Even though it was our first Grand Slam semifinal together, we were probably favorites in that game and it wasn't the highest quality tennis at all times."

"We had to fight hard. We weren't playing our best, but we stayed together as a team, we supported each other, we endured until the end. We are really happy and looking forward to the final."

Australian jokers Max Purcell and Luke Saville reached the final

In Sunday's final, Salisbury and Ram will face the Australian wilds. Max Purcell and Luke Saville, who continued their brilliant career with a 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 6-4 victory over quarterfinals Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek.

Salisbury and Ram will enter the clash as favorites, and the Londoner said about the possibility of winning a first slam title: "It's something I've always dreamed of doing,

"It is the pinnacle of our sport. It would be amazing. That is the goal of everything we are doing."

