Australian Open 2020: & # 39; Barty Party & # 39; It ends when Kenin reaches the final of Maiden Slam

Sofia Kenin advanced to her first Grand Slam final after the impressive world No. 1 Ash Barty 7-6 (6), 7-5 in a scorching heat at the Australian Open on Thursday.

Barty sought to become the first Australian woman to reach the decisive position in Melbourne since Wendy Turnbull in 1980, but the best seed wasted chances in a day that the temperature would approach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Kenin, who saved a couple of set points in each set, ruined the party to become the first American other than a Williams sister to advance to the Australian Open final since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

Kenin, 21, who will face 2018 finalist Simona Halep or Garbine Muguruza in the final, also became the youngest player to defeat World No. 1 in the tournament since 2008, when Maria Sharapova overshadowed Justine Henin in the quarterfinals.

It was all power and dexterity to start the semifinal, without much separating the couple under the roof of Rod Laver Arena.

Barty, who had won the first set in his previous five meetings with Kenin, threatened to break the service in the sixth game, but Kenin saved all three opportunities.

There was an impressive sequence of play in the next game, when Barty was fighting while chasing a shot and then ran back to reach a balloon before defending desperately, with Kenin finally hitting the net and dropping his racket in shock . .

Barty, who hit 22 winners against Kenin's 12 in the first set, was left to regret a missed opportunity after choosing not to challenge a 30-30 call in the 12th game. Reps showed that the ball was out when Kenin forced a tiebreaker.

And it was a bad decision after Kenin saved a couple of set points in the playoff before stunning Barty after 59 minutes of strenuous tennis.

However, Barty recovered in the second set, claiming the first break of the game in the third game for a 2-1 lead after Kenin sprayed a long right-footed shot.

Barty seemed to be navigating to a third and decisive set, drawing two set points, but Kenin defended himself from both and then sensationally broke at the 5-5 level before silencing the Australian crowd.