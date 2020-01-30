At least 10 dead in air raid on Idlib in Syria | News

%MINIFYHTML06c5b058f97da22be75d6b7153b3b0af11% %MINIFYHTML06c5b058f97da22be75d6b7153b3b0af12%

An airstrike near a bakery and a medical clinic in the Idlib region, controlled by Syria's rebels, killed 10 civilians, a war monitor and a rescue service said, while government forces maintained a ground offensive.

The attack Thursday, which are believed to have been carried out by Russian fighter jets that support an offensive by the Syrian government, also put a local hospital out of service, they said.

The reported assault that took place in Ariha, a city in the province of Idlib, late Wednesday, occurs when the rebel-controlled enclave is under heavy fire amid the progress of the Syrian government in the area that had been controlled by the opposition for almost eight years.

Based in Great Britain Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SOHR) He said the raid, which is believed to have been carried out by Russian fighter jets, killed at least 10 civilians.

The Syrian Civil Defense, a group of rescuers operating in areas controlled by the rebels, estimated the death toll at 11, including a child, and said that most of them died when Russian fighter jets hit a road used by people displaced people trying to leave Ariha.

Both the Observatory and the Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said a local hospital and a bakery were attacked.

The Ariha hospital, known as al-Shami, was no longer working, the Observatory said. At least 24 people were injured, including a doctor, a White Helmets volunteer, three women and two children, rescuers said.

Russia denies claims

Moscow denied having carried out the attack.

"Russian aviation did not carry out any combat efforts in this area of ​​Syria," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, calling foreign media reports "provocation."

The United Nations Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Aid Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, described to the Security Council on Wednesday the terrible conditions in the areas controlled by the rebels in Syria.

At least 20,000 people were displaced in the previous two days, he said, adding that 115,000 left their homes in the previous week, raising the total number of people uprooted by violence since December to 390,000.

"Many families move several times. They arrive at a safe place, just for the bombs to follow, so they are forced to move again," he said. "This cycle is too familiar in northwestern Syria."

In the Russian-backed offensive, Syrian troops captured Maaret al-Numan, one of the largest and most strategic cities controlled by the rebels in Idlib province on Wednesday.

The city, which had been in the hands of the rebels since 2012, is located on the road between Damascus and Aleppo and is considered critical for President Bashar al-Assad's forces. It was almost empty after heavy bombing in recent weeks.

The fighting in Idlib has expelled hundreds of thousands of civilians from their homes, mainly towards the border with Turkey and other areas controlled by the rebels.