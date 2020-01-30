As violence increases, Mexico seeks to restructure the justice system. Again.

MEXICO CITY – The raid struck the most fearsome criminal group in Mexico City: 31 suspected gang members were arrested, two drug labs were discovered and a criminal reward was seized, which included two and a half tons of marijuana , 44 pounds of cocaine and an arsenal of weapons.

In a few days, however, the case had collapsed. A judge, finding inconsistencies in the prosecutor's files, released almost all the suspects. And a great victory for the government became a great shame.

The result was, in some way, a reaffirmation of Mexico's new criminal justice system. A general review of the judiciary, conducted in full in 2016, has created more transparency in the courts, has raised the standards of evidence and has given the judges more authority to dismiss the charges due to procedural errors.

But with this shift towards a stronger due process, government officials have reached a difficult conclusion: a review aimed at strengthening the nation's ability to combat violence and impunity has also made it harder to put people behind bars and keep them there.