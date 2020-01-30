As violence increases, Mexico seeks to restructure the justice system. Again.

MEXICO CITY – The raid struck the most fearsome criminal group in Mexico City: 31 suspected gang members were arrested, two drug labs were discovered and a criminal reward was seized, which included two and a half tons of marijuana , 44 pounds of cocaine and an arsenal of weapons.
In a few days, however, the case had collapsed. A judge, finding inconsistencies in the prosecutor's files, released almost all the suspects. And a great victory for the government became a great shame.
The result was, in some way, a reaffirmation of Mexico's new criminal justice system. A general review of the judiciary, conducted in full in 2016, has created more transparency in the courts, has raised the standards of evidence and has given the judges more authority to dismiss the charges due to procedural errors.
But with this shift towards a stronger due process, government officials have reached a difficult conclusion: a review aimed at strengthening the nation's ability to combat violence and impunity has also made it harder to put people behind bars and keep them there.
And this has become a political problem for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose efforts to counteract the implacable criminal groups of the nation. they have seemed largely useless
Desperate to show profits, the government is now trying to redesign the justice system once again, through a broad package of reforms aimed at strengthening its hand in the fight against crime.
Authorities said they planned to present the proposed reforms on February 1 to the legislature. But the leaked drafts that have circulated in recent days have outraged legal experts, who said they contained changes that would eliminate due process guarantees and human rights protections.
"It's a total change," said Maria Novoa, director of the justice program in Mexico Evalúa, a research group that analyzes government policies. "It is a counter-reform."
When the Congress of Mexico approved the review of the judicial system in 2008, sought to modernize an opaque, corrupt and deeply inefficient system, increasing not only due process and accountability, but also the public's faith in the rule of law.
Unlike the previous system, in which judicial proceedings were largely conducted behind closed doors, with a judge reviewing the arguments and written evidence, the new system was based on oral trials that allowed prosecutors and defense attorneys to present their cases in an open court.
The reforms created a special due process judge, separate from the trial judge, to ensure that the defendant's human rights were respected during the pretrial phase, among many other changes. The new system also severely limited automatic preventive detention, which was sometimes used to imprison suspects for years without trial, and provided more mechanisms for alternative dispute resolution.
The reforms were adopted according to an eight-year calendar, which requires the retraining of police officers, prosecutors, judges and defense lawyers; the construction of new courts; and the modernization of the curricula of law schools.
Given the Herculean nature of the effort and the cultural changes that it demanded, many warned that the system could take years to materialize, and an unwavering political will to carry it out.
The transition received strong support from the United States, which invested more than $ 300 million in the project, and the new system was officially established in the 32 states of Mexico before the June 2016 deadline.
But since then, two continuing trends have frightened government officials: an increase in violence and a decrease in the prison population.
In the last publicly available prison census, since November, there were about 202,000 inmates in prison, 14 percent less than when the reforms were fully implemented, according to government statistics.
At the same time, violence has skyrocketed.
In 2019, the first full year in the position of Mr. López Obrador, Mexico registered more than 34,500 murders, the highest annual figure since the late 1990s, when the government began to maintain that data.
And last year was marked by several High-profile public safety failures that have cost the administration public confidence. In October, armed men forced the government to release the captured son of jailed drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as El Chapo.
In early November, three women and six of their children, all citizens of the United States and Mexico, were killed in northern Mexico by suspected members of a criminal group.
The administration felt even more embarrassed by the sudden collapse of the case against Unión Tepito, the criminal group in Mexico City that was the target of the raid. It was another example of what many legal experts say is the continuing struggle of prosecutors and the police to present cases that can withstand the new criminal justice system.
López Obrador and other elected officials could barely contain his frustration with the judge's decision in the case, issued in October.
"With total respect for the judiciary and its autonomy, the judge's decision seems unfortunate," Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of Mexico City, told reporters. "I think the judges should analyze the cases in a comprehensive manner, weigh the collective interest and review all the evidence."
When asked about the matter, Mr. López Obrador acknowledged that some public officials still needed additional training on the new judicial rules. When the prosecutor's files are flawed, he said: "Judges can say:" It is poorly compiled, there is insufficient evidence, there are contradictions. "And: freedom."
But he also raised the spectrum of corruption, saying that a long-standing practice among dishonest judges has been to use the errors in the case files as "an excuse,quot; to release the defendants.
Some public officials have even tried to establish a direct link between the fall of the prison population and the increase in violence. They have specifically blamed the new justice system for allowing defendants to walk more easily and return to criminal life, a phenomenon that some refer to as "the revolving door."
Among those who promised to close that door is Alejandro Gertz Manero, attorney general of Mexico and lead author of the new set of reforms.
"They came one way and left the other, the number of criminals multiplied, some prisons reduced their population but multiplied their damage to society," he said at a committee meeting in the Mexican Senate this month. "The system, instead of improving, became more complicated."
The leaked drafts of the initiatives include measures that would significantly expand the use of pretrial detention, eliminate the judge of due process and eliminate rules that automatically prohibit the use of illegally obtained evidence, legal experts said.
The drafts have surprised judges, defense attorneys, specialists in law and other experts in the Mexican criminal justice system, particularly those who have spent years helping to implement the 2008 reforms.
"It is a fairly extensive regression," said Jorge Arturo Gutiérrez Muñoz, a former judge who now works as a consultant and teacher for the new justice system. "It causes me some anxiety and sadness."
Alejandra Ramos, a judge in the northern state of Chihuahua, said the proposed initiatives amounted to "a return to barbarism."
He explained the logic of the government: "Since I don't have the capacity to investigate and find evidence, I need new mechanisms to judge and condemn without evidence," he said. "I need to implement a new model that allows me to detain and imprison people: guilty without evidence."
Supporters of the 2008 reforms say that while there may be room for adjustments and adjustments, the system is robust but needs more time to come to fruition, especially amid delays in training police officers.
"It's in diapers," said Jesus I. Moreno de Leija, a defense attorney in Mexico City, about the recently implemented system.
Officials who have been drafting the new initiatives seemed to be taken aback by the leak and the resulting outrage. López Obrador and his administration officials have tried to distance themselves from the reform package, and some officials have privately insisted that it was largely the work of Mr. Gertz, the attorney general.
When asked about the reform project at a recent press conference, Mr. López Obrador replied: “There will be no setback at all. It's true, true freedom and democracy. "
Paulina Villegas contributed reporting.