Artem Chigvintsev publishes a sonogram of his baby and gets angry at being a dad after revealing that Nikki Bella is pregnant!

Nikki Bella is finally waiting for her first child and is super excited since she has wanted to be a mother for quite some time! That said, the father, his fiance Artem Chigvintsev also looks forward to it, and turned to his online platform of choice to make it very clear.

The dancer published an ultrasound of the fetus and was excited to become a father in a post on his Instagram.

As you know, the sweet post comes after it was confirmed that Nikki is not only pregnant, but also her twin sister, Brie.

The sisters insisted that it was not planned, but obviously they are very happy with such a special double pregnancy in their family!

Obviously, Artem, the father he must be, is also delighted to begin this new chapter in his life with Nikki.

He shared two images in the post titled "We are very excited," the first simply reading: "I will be a dad."

That said, the second was the sonogram, also known as the first image of your baby, so your fans are also very happy to see it!

Of course, they were also surprised to learn about the pregnancy since Nikki and Artem got engaged.

And to top it all, Brie also waits at the same time!

She and her husband Bryan Danielson are already parents of their daughter Birdie, so this will be her second addition to the family!

About the news, Brie said that people are going to think it's a joke. We are both shocked. People will think we plan it, but can you really plan a pregnancy? "

As for Nikki, he made the commitment public earlier this month even though Artem proposed in November while they were in Paris.

Next to a click in which she was showing the great rock with which he proposed, she wrote: ‘I said yes in France in November! We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year! "



