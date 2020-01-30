Armed man shoots in protest against CAA in Delhi | News

%MINIFYHTML415f186711946df3abeee018abe26bd511% %MINIFYHTML415f186711946df3abeee018abe26bd512%

An unidentified gunman fired a protest against India's new citizenship law near Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) in the capital, New Delhi, witnesses said.

"He (gunman) was screaming, the Delhi Zindabad police (long live the Delhi police), … who wants Azadi (Freedom) to come? I'll shoot you. And he fired a single fire. A student named Shadab was injured and taken to a nearby hospital of the Sagrada Familia, "a witness who declined to be identified told Al Jazeera.

The witness said a shot was fired during Thursday's incident.

%MINIFYHTML415f186711946df3abeee018abe26bd513% %MINIFYHTML415f186711946df3abeee018abe26bd514%

Another witness told Al Jazeera that Jamia's students were marching toward the monument to Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India's independence struggle, when the attack occurred.

The march was organized to coincide with the anniversary of the death of Gandhi, who was killed by a member of the Hindu extreme right, Nathuram Godse, in 1948.

The day Gandhiji was shot dead by Godse! https://t.co/4djBajqfmt – Niha Masih (@NihaMasih) January 30, 2020

The victim was now transferred to the trauma center of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, sources said.

A photograph released by the Reuters news agency showed the man, dressed in a black jacket and brandishing a single-barrel gun, meters away from dozens of police officers deployed outside the university, where protesters had gathered for the march.

Witnesses said the assailant shouted slogans against the protesters, before shooting them.

"The police were close," Ahmed Zahir, a witness, told Reuters.

The deputy police commissioner in southeast Delhi said they arrested the suspect and were trying to confirm his identity, adding that the investigation was ongoing on the incident.

Weeks of protests

Protests against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), which accelerates Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities in three neighboring countries, have erupted since last December.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government insists that the law is necessary to help persecuted minorities who fled to India before 2015 from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

However, protesters insist that the law, and a proposed national registry for citizens, discriminates against the country's Muslim minority and violates the secular constitution of India.

In recent days, the leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Modi have called for action against protesters, whom they call antipatriotics.

This week, Indian Junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur encouraged supporters at a state election rally in New Delhi to sing slogans asking that traitors be shot, causing a reprimand of the country's electoral commission.