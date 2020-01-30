Anthony Watson ruled out the first game of the Six Nations of England against France | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLafc9fdcd8874bc1d347adcfe7db6049d11% %MINIFYHTMLafc9fdcd8874bc1d347adcfe7db6049d12%





Anthony Watson is out of the Six Nations game of England with France

%MINIFYHTMLafc9fdcd8874bc1d347adcfe7db6049d13% %MINIFYHTMLafc9fdcd8874bc1d347adcfe7db6049d14%

Anthony Watson was ruled out of the first game of the Six Nations of England against France for a calf injury.

The Bath back would have begun Sunday's clash in Paris in the wing or in the full-back, but he will not show up due to the injury suffered before joining the team at his training camp in Portugal.

It means that one of the unlimited duo Ollie Thorley or George Furbank will make his debut in England, and the other possibly named in the bank.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, who returned to England for family reasons on Tuesday night, will join the team in Paris on Friday with Jack Singleton standing.

England appoints its team to face France on Friday.

Squad of 25 men from England to face France

Forward: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola.

Backups: Elliot Daly, Ollie Devotee, Owen Farrell, George Ford, George Furbank, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Ollie Thorley, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs.