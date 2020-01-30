Annie Murphy, star of Schitt’s Creek, reveals that she only had $ 3 in her bank account when she got the role of Alexis Rose

Schitt Creek the star Annie Murphy stopped The Kelly Clarkson show this week to talk about the sixth and final season of the popular sitcom. And, the actress talked about what her life was like before getting the role of Alexis Rose.

Murphy told Clarkson that she was a fighting actress in Los Angeles who was close to giving up her dreams before Dan and Eugene Levy offered her the role that would change her life.

"Just before Schitt’s Creek, things were pretty bleak, "she says." My house had just burned down, I had $ 3 in my bank account, I hadn't worked in almost two years. And I had just blown my first screen test, like flying it, flying it, flying it. ”

Murphy said he found himself crying a "very brat scream,quot; in the Pacific Ocean because he thought the universe was telling him that he shouldn't be acting anymore and "this is not for you." But, just two days later, Murphy says he got the audition for Schitt Creek.

During her appearance on the Clarkson talk show, Annie Murphy performed a remix with the singer of her song. A little alexis, a popular song with Schitt’s Creek’s fans. It is definitely worth seeing! You can check it below.

In 2014, Dan and Eugene Levy co-created the Canadian situation comedy to feel good about an extremely rich family and one percent who lost all their money due to a bad business manager, so they are forced to live in a Motel in a small town that they bought in the 1990s as a joke because of the name.

Murphy stars alongside Dan and Eugene Levy, who play David and Johnny Rose, respectively; as well as Catherine O'Hara, who plays Moira Rose.

First, Schitt Creek I was at CBC in Canada and then it was picked up in 2015 by Pop TV in the United States, but everything changed in 2017 when Netflix started broadcasting the series. Not only did the ratings on Pop TV double every year, but Schitt Creek It is now one of the most popular programs on the streaming platform.

The program also received industry recognition, as it received a nomination for outstanding comedy series at the 2019 Emmy Awards, as well as a better cast on a comedy nomination at the SAG Awards 2019.

Annie Murphy stars in new episodes of the sixth and final season of Schitt Creek which air on Tuesday nights on Pop TV. The first five seasons are available on Netflix. The Kelly Clarkson show It is transmitted from Monday to Friday in syndication.



