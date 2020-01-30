Annie Murphy had $ 3 in the bank before landing Schitt & # 39; s Creek

A lot of people know Annie Murphy of his interpretation of Alexis Rose in Schitt & # 39; s Creek. However, the 33-year-old actress was not always famous.

Annie talked about her struggles before the hit series during Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson show.

"Just before Schitt & # 39; s Creek, things were pretty bleak, "he said Kelly Clarkson. "My house had just burned down. I had about $ 3 in my bank account. I hadn't worked in almost two years and had just done my first screen test."

Annie said she later found herself having "a very brat scream,quot; in the Pacific Ocean.

"The universe said: & # 39; Don't do this anymore. This is not for you & # 39;" he recalled.

However, everything changed after she secured an audition for Schitt & # 39; s Creek two days later. Although, Annie not only auditioned for the role of Alexis.

"I auditioned for Alexis and received a call from Dan (Levy) after my first audition, asking me to also audition for Stevie, "he said Vulture in 2018. "So I ended up testing for those two ladies, and it was a lot of fun to be able to play different characters. But as soon as I found myself Emily (Hampshire, who plays Stevie), was like, Why on earth would these people consider the idea of ​​someone else playing this role? She takes it out of the water. I think a part of that was that I was brunette when I auditioned. Y Eugene (Levy) I was having a very, very difficult time to understand why Alexis is blonde and Annie Murphy is brunette. I couldn't get there, so Dan had to paste photos of blond hair in my photo. Finally it came to him, thank God. "