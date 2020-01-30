Annie Murphy had $ 3 in the bank before landing Schitt & # 39; s Creek

A lot of people know Annie Murphy of his interpretation of Alexis Rose in Schitt & # 39; s Creek. However, the 33-year-old actress was not always famous.
Annie talked about her struggles before the hit series during Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson show.
"Just before Schitt & # 39; s Creek, things were pretty bleak, "he said Kelly Clarkson. "My house had just burned down. I had about $ 3 in my bank account. I hadn't worked in almost two years and had just done my first screen test."
Annie said she later found herself having "a very brat scream,quot; in the Pacific Ocean.
"The universe said: & # 39; Don't do this anymore. This is not for you & # 39;" he recalled.
However, everything changed after she secured an audition for Schitt & # 39; s Creek two days later. Although, Annie not only auditioned for the role of Alexis.
"I auditioned for Alexis and received a call from Dan (Levy) after my first audition, asking me to also audition for Stevie, "he said Vulture in 2018. "So I ended up testing for those two ladies, and it was a lot of fun to be able to play different characters. But as soon as I found myself Emily (Hampshire, who plays Stevie), was like, Why on earth would these people consider the idea of someone else playing this role? She takes it out of the water. I think a part of that was that I was brunette when I auditioned. Y Eugene (Levy) I was having a very, very difficult time to understand why Alexis is blonde and Annie Murphy is brunette. I couldn't get there, so Dan had to paste photos of blond hair in my photo. Finally it came to him, thank God. "
Schitt & # 39; s Creek Now he is in his sixth and last season.
Fans can see Annie star alongside Dan, Eugene and Catherine O & # 39; Hara Tuesday nights on Pop TV.
To watch Annie's full interview, including her interpretation of "A Little Bit Alexis," watch the videos.