Amber Rose praises Blac Chyna's amazing body in a new post that proves they became friends again after the consequences

It's no secret that former best friends, Amber Rose and Blac Chyna, have many consequences, but judging by Amber's latest post on her Instagram, they seem to have rekindled their friendship! After all, she yelled at her friend and even sprouted on her body!

If that does not mean that the friendship of the two women is back in what it does, right? This is what fans who ran into the post certainly thought when they saw the photo that Amber published.

He presented Chyna's incredible abs and big curves, and Amber couldn't help praising her for having worked hard to achieve it.

This happens after more than a year of not seeing each other, so it makes perfect sense that people were excited to conclude that their friendship has returned to normal.

It shows Chyna lying down while receiving a treatment at The Tox, a company that specializes in the so-called "Tox technique,quot;, a unique combination of massages that detoxifies the body and mind, according to its official website.

In the caption, Amber wrote: Mira Look at the body of my girl Chyna going to @thetoxla @thetoxnyc !!! I can't wait to receive my treatment! 😍🔥❤️. ’

The images were originally shared on Chyna's account and it seems that Amber felt her best friend's support and also extended it to her followers.

Also, seeing what her "girl,quot; called the other makes it undeniable that they rekindled their friendship and that people online were super excited about it.

These are some of the comments from fans that appear below the post: "Glad to see you are friends again!" / "Yay, all are published again ❤️." / "I'm happy again!" 😩🔥 ’

