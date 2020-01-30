Ally Brooke makes fun of the new solo tour and reflects on the legacy of Fifth Harmony

Ally brookeThe first solo tour begins in a few weeks, and I couldn't be more excited.
"I'm more than ecstatic," he tells her Daily pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester Y Morgan Stewart in this clip from Thursday's show. "This has been a dream for me for so long … finally embarking on my own journey and doing my own solo tour alone is beyond words."
Brooke, who rose to fame in 2012 as a member of the now dissolved pop group Fifth HarmonyHe continues to express his appreciation for the creative freedoms that come with creating his own music.
"Everything is very different," he says about curing his next tour, properly titled, "Time to Shine,quot; instead of acting as part of a collective. "I have total control over everything: about what I sing, my lyrics, who I choose to work with, who I choose to have around me, how I introduce myself. Even simple things like hair, makeup and time."
Brooke has released a handful of popular singles since 2018, most recently, "No Good,quot; last November, with a long-running debut album in progress. The multi-talented musician also competed in Dancing with the stars& # 39; most recent season and finished in third place.
Looking back at the Fifth Harmony, Brooke "cannot believe,quot; that she contributed to its lasting impact and does not harbor any negative feelings about her "indefinite pause."
"That feels like light years, to be honest," he explains, adding, "I think there is a time for everything and Fifth Harmony had his time and continued his course. And we could do many incredible things."
Looking back at the Fifth Harmony, Brooke "cannot believe,quot; that she contributed to its lasting impact and does not harbor any negative feelings about her "indefinite pause."
