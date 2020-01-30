Ally Brooke makes fun of the new solo tour and reflects on the legacy of Fifth Harmony

Ally brookeThe first solo tour begins in a few weeks, and I couldn't be more excited.

"I'm more than ecstatic," he tells her Daily pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester Y Morgan Stewart in this clip from Thursday's show. "This has been a dream for me for so long … finally embarking on my own journey and doing my own solo tour alone is beyond words."

Brooke, who rose to fame in 2012 as a member of the now dissolved pop group Fifth HarmonyHe continues to express his appreciation for the creative freedoms that come with creating his own music.

"Everything is very different," he says about curing his next tour, properly titled, "Time to Shine,quot; instead of acting as part of a collective. "I have total control over everything: about what I sing, my lyrics, who I choose to work with, who I choose to have around me, how I introduce myself. Even simple things like hair, makeup and time."