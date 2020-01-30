Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif take down rumors of rivalry when they see them together



Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif began their relationship as gym mates, but sooner than anything, they became best friends when they saw them together at parties, exercising and even booing at events. However, much was written about his equation becoming bitter after Alia began dating Katrina's ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. According to reports, the two best friends were not on good terms. However, both denied the same thing on different occasions. But, the best opportunity to tear down all those rumors came out today, as the beauties were seen relaxing in Zoya Akhtar's residence.



They arrived on the same trip and were seen involved in an informal conversation as they headed. Shutterbugs did their best to capture the duo. But the two were not seen clearly in the photos. However, check out the ones we have prepared for you. Way to go, girls, you really redefine the friendship goals!





%MINIFYHTMLf2f7430b2ca69e9975687ac6312ddeac13% %MINIFYHTMLf2f7430b2ca69e9975687ac6312ddeac14%