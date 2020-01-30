Alexis Skyy and the "Black Ink Crew Chicago,quot; star Ryan Henry get a little flirtatious on Instagram

%MINIFYHTML8145a1b9e4994daa8f90a08d14d3e6e111% %MINIFYHTML8145a1b9e4994daa8f90a08d14d3e6e112%

# Roommates, Valentine's day is fast approaching and there are only a few weeks left, which means that love is in the air … and that could also be true for some reality stars. "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,quot; star Alexis Skyy and "Black Ink Crew Chicago,quot; star Ryan Henry apparently felt love when they got a little flirtatious about the gram.

Alexis Skyy's last public relationship was with rapper Trouble. You may remember that in the summer of 2019, the former couple caused a stir on social networks due to a very explicit pool party they attended that was organized by Trouble himself. The relationship didn't last much longer after that, so Alexis is totally single, and maybe she has looked at Ryan Henry.

If you're a fan of "Black Ink Crew Chicago,quot; on VH1, you know that Ryan has been single for a minute now, since he and his ex-girlfriend and baby mom Rachel officially parted forever last year. Ryan has been single since then, but he hasn't dated anyone exclusively since his long-term relationship ended.

That leads us to Alexis and Ryan to publicly get their flirting courtesy of Instagram. As he does regularly, Alexis posted a picture of her with a sparse bikini in a provocative pose. She captioned the photo, "I don't know who these n *** are as they are, but I wish they would stay to be able to record my video in peace."

Ryan responded to the photo, writing: "Why are they so close then?" While Alexis let his intentions be known, he replied: "Because maybe you're not close enough." Ryan took that as a signal to answer: "We'll see, you know how I move.

Well OK. We do not know what is happening with these two, but we will keep you informed.

Roommates, what do you think about this?