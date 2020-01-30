Akshay Kumar takes care of medical bills from Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti

Recently, it was reported that Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti collapsed in a meeting and was rushed to a hospital. The director was diagnosed with a clot in his brain. While these must be difficult times for friends and family, it seems that actor and good friend Akshay Kumar has come to his rescue by taking care of his medical expenses.

According to today's reports, Akshay Kumar will pay for the medical expenses of the filmmaker. A source close to the actor spoke with a leading newspaper and revealed: "Akshay is very attached to all the directors with whom he has worked, and does not stop helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes with which he is associated with all modes with. He was surprised when he heard this news and made sure his team immediately contacted Jagan's family to take care of all medical expenses. "

Well, we hope the director is fit and well as soon as possible.