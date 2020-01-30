Akshay Kumar reveals why he nodded at Atrangi Re in 10 minutes

Earlier today, it was announced that Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan will join for the next Aanand L Rai movie, Atrangi Re. Aanand L Rai is an expert filmmaker and the fact that he will work with such an exceptional cast of stars guarantees something Special for the public. Interestingly, Akshay revealed that it took only 10 minutes to approve the project.

During an interview with a leading newspaper, Akshay talked about how special this project was for him, since he always wanted to work with Aanand L Rai given his unique approach. Speaking about his role in the movie, Akshay mentioned that it is a challenge and something that will be remembered for a long time. Akshay also called the trio, Sara, Dhanush and him, as "Atrangi." He said: “I am delighted to work with Aanand L Rai, since I have always admired the way he has shown his stories. When the movie narrated to me, I said "yes,quot; in 10 minutes. He is a difficult character to interpret, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart simply could not say "no." I will remember it for the rest of my life. My combination with Sara and Dhanush really makes him true to his title: Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of telling stories, will only add magic. As I said, my heart could not let this go. "

Atrangi Re is expected to go on sale on March 1 of this year.

