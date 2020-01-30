After Trump's plan, what options do Palestinian leaders have? The | Palestine News

%MINIFYHTML8cc884aee08ba85261cbce9fd752527211% %MINIFYHTML8cc884aee08ba85261cbce9fd752527212%

Before the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced his long-delayed plan for the Middle East, the Palestinian leaders rejected the proposal and threatened to withdraw from the Oslo Accords.

The plan presented on Tuesday provides for the Israeli annexation of large areas of the occupied West Bank, including illegal settlements and the Jordan Valley, which gives Israel a permanent eastern border along the Jordan River.

Plus:

In his announcement at the White House, Trump said he would lay the groundwork for a "realistic two-state solution,quot; in the long-term conflict.

%MINIFYHTML8cc884aee08ba85261cbce9fd752527213% %MINIFYHTML8cc884aee08ba85261cbce9fd752527214%

But the Palestinians have denounced the proposal as totally partial in favor of Israel, and the leaders have promised to take action.

On Sunday, Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) reserved the right to withdraw from the Oslo Accords.

Trump's controversial plan for the Middle East follows decades of conflict

Such a measure would break relations between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Israel, including its controversial security coordination.

Diana Buttu, a Haifa-based analyst and former legal advisor to Palestinian peace negotiators, told Al Jazeera that threats to throw the key and dismantle the PA have been made at least over the past decade, but the Palestinian leadership has never He has moved on. any of their statements since they have never devised a "Plan B strategy,quot;.

"A plan B strategy implies holding Israel accountable, it means supporting the BDS movement, it means pressing for Israel to be excluded from the international community, but they are not willing to follow that path," Buttu said.

Yara Hawari, Shabaka's principal policy researcher, told Al Jazeera that the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, had established a committee to finalize all agreements with Israel last year, but nothing came out.

"That would mean an existential crisis for the PA to withdraw from Oslo. It could very well mean the dismantling of the PA. So I don't think that will happen immediately," Hawari said.

& # 39; The enemy of my enemy is my friend & # 39;

An emergency session of the Arab League will take place in Cairo on Saturday after Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas asked Arab nations to unite against the plan, which Trump had called the "Agreement of the century,quot;.

On Monday another meeting will be held with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (ICO).

"The agreement has no contact with reality or with international law. We have asked the Arab League and the European Union to support us," said Nabil Shaath, senior advisor to the Palestinian president.

But there seems to be little unity within the Arab League bloc, as the states are divided on the issue, with Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates expressing their support for the Trump agreement.

The Arab League has done little more than provide financial support to the Palestinians for decades, Buttu said.

"We have arrived at the place where the Arab states believe that & # 39; the enemy of my enemy is my friend & # 39; his enemy is Iran. The enemy of his enemy, Israel is now his friend. And that is very dangerous. Because today is Palestine, tomorrow is another country, "Buttu said.

International support

It is possible that seeking help in the international community, such as the UN, will not provide a useful forum, since the United States has a veto in the UN Security Council and will continue to do so, Buttu said.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, told reporters that Abbas will visit the UN in two weeks to address the Security Council, during which a draft resolution will be presented to the council.

But given the prospect of a US veto, Palestinians can only take the draft text to the UN General Assembly, where a vote will show how Trump's plan has been received internationally.

"This is something that should be done and should have been done during the last decades since the establishment of the PA," Buttu said.

"They have been reluctant to take the path of holding Israel accountable for so long because they feared that this would hamper the peace process, anger the United States or isolate the United States."

"But now we are at a point where the United States has shown that it is doing Israel's orders, is doing the work of Israel, so there is no need to worry about excluding the United States; the United States has been ostracized." Buttu said.

& # 39; Wait and see you approach & # 39;

Trump's mandate was characterized by moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and formally recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, breaking with the long-standing international consensus.

With the US presidential elections in November, some analysts have suggested that a new president could possibly reverse his decisions.

However, Hawari said that reality on the ground "is one of apartheid,quot; and that urgent actions are required.

"The Palestinians mobilize against them every day. But now I think it would be a mistake to do what much of the international community has done, which is to wait and see. We must not wait and see. This is a continuous process for consolidate apartheid and theft of Palestinian land, "said Hawari.

Abbas has also suggested that Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections could be held soon for the first time since 2005.

But analysts say it is unlikely that a vote will be taken soon since then, and they say that Abbas has said it repeatedly since 2009 without a vote being taken.

In any case, if immediate elections were held, it would only "be used as a tool to presume or legitimize the current authorities," Hawari said.

& # 39; The voice has returned to the Palestinians & # 39;

Mariam Barghouti, a Palestinian writer in Ramallah, told Al Jazeera that recognition of basic rights is needed, including the "right to return, the right to movement, the right to our resources and the right to live simply with a quality of life that does not require us to hold our breath and pray for the best. "

"Trump's agreement marked the era of complacency and showed very blatantly that any agreement that comes without the participation and commitment of Palestinian civil society is a failure," Barghouti said.

The Palestinians should now find new spaces to discuss their wishes and needs "without the illusion and farcical representation of international brokers or Palestinian representatives."

"The voice returns to the Palestinians, even if it doesn't seem to be that way at the moment."