After the United Kingdom leaves the EU on January 31, what will change? The | UK news

%MINIFYHTML540b513e21179e49b99882c8149e6b9711% %MINIFYHTML540b513e21179e49b99882c8149e6b9712%

On Friday night, when the clock strikes eleven, Great Britain will leave the European Union.

More than three and a half years since the EU referendum, during which the country has had two general elections and many political disputes, the wishes of 17.4 million Britons will be fulfilled.

Plus:

But don't wait for the end of the drama. January 31 marks a single turn of the page in the Brexit Odyssey and the next chapter could be just as heavy.

%MINIFYHTML540b513e21179e49b99882c8149e6b9713% %MINIFYHTML540b513e21179e49b99882c8149e6b9714%

A transition period of at least 11 months, the ideal term of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will be implemented, while negotiators criticize the future relationship between the United Kingdom and the EU.

Performing 40 years of integration promises to be a test process and there is skepticism on both sides of the English Channel.

Many simply wonder: what's next?

Here are five things you should know:

What really happens on February 1?

Little will change immediately. The United Kingdom will enter the transition period and will be outside the EU political institutions but, at least for the next 11 months, will remain governed by EU laws.

The British and EU citizens will continue to benefit from free movement and will live in their countries according to the rules and regulations to which they are accustomed.

When the divorce ends, the free movement of British immigrants in the EU countries will end, according to the Withdrawal Agreement, but they will be granted rights.

EU citizens living in the United Kingdom are urged to apply now for the EU Liquidation Scheme, but they can wait until the deadline: June 30, 2021, if an agreement is reached , or on December 31, 2020, if the conclusion is a non-Brexit.

Will there be a trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU?

A commercial agreement is likely but not safe.

The ultimate goal of the British government is a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU, the largest trading partner of the United Kingdom. But negotiating one will not be easy, especially within the 11 month period established by the United Kingdom.

Before the talks can begin, both parties must publish their negotiating objectives. The main figure of the EU Brexit, Michel Barnier, must also obtain a formal negotiating mandate from the leaders of the bloc. This is unlikely to happen before the end of February.

At that point, conversations can begin seriously.

Reports I have said that discussions will begin in early March.

If the industry really creates a scandal over the loss of market access, extending it may seem more pleasant to Mr. Johnson than closing it. Alan Winters, professor of economics and head of the United Kingdom Trade Policy Observatory at the University of Sussex

Johnson is pushing for a "Canada-style,quot; agreement, one based on the EU's agreement with Ottawa. CETA, as the agreement is known, eliminates 98 percent of tariffs on traded goods, although considerable restrictions persist. Despite being less ambitious than the proposed pact between the United Kingdom and the EU, it still took seven years to complete.

Johnson has also ruled out the alignment with European regulations.

Trade without barriers is an objective that Brussels shares with London, but only if a level playing field can be agreed: code for convergence on issues such as labor, taxes, environment and state aid.

Having eliminated the promise of former Prime Minister Theresa May to safeguard the rights of workers according to EU standards, Johnson faces a fight.

Alan Winters, professor of economics and head of the United Kingdom Trade Policy Observatory at the University of Sussex, said the point of conflict is one of application.

Brussels will require the invocation of EU legislation in resolving commercial disputes, but the United Kingdom has been unwavering: no participation of the Court of Justice of the European Communities (ECJ) after Brexit.

It is a controversial area that "will require a unique solution and, therefore, time," Winters said.

If a compromise cannot be reached, the United Kingdom will leave without an agreement. That would mean regulatory barriers, tariffs and fees.

In all likelihood, the United Kingdom will strive for at least one basic agreement covering trade in goods, and perhaps some services, by December.

That is unless Johnson goes back to extend the transition period. This is unlikely but not inconceivable, Winters said.

"If the industry really creates a scandal over the loss of market access, extending it could be more enjoyable for Johnson than closing it," he said.

Does the United Kingdom now have full control over immigration?

The argument to strengthen British borders was crucial in the victory of the Leave campaign.

As for migration, little will change on January 31. A member of the single market in Europe during the transition period, Britain must keep its borders open to EU citizens. No passport impediments, no visa requirements: complete freedom of movement.

But the chronic uncertainty of Brexit is likely to keep EU arrivals from decreasing, said Sophie Barrett-Brown, an immigration lawyer based in London.

"The general trend of declining numbers will continue for most of the year due to uncertainty and also lack of knowledge of the relevant deadlines of the EU Liquidation Scheme (EUSS)."

"Unless the government accepts an extension of the transition period, there is likely to be a significant drop in the number of arrivals from January 2021 onwards," he said.

Nigel Farage, former UKIP leader of the extreme right, generated controversy when he released this poster in London to encourage people to support Brexit (Stefan Wermuth / Reuters)

In 2019, net migration from Europe fell to its lowest level since 2003. Less than 50,000 EU citizens moved to Britain last year, a fraction of the 200,000 that arrived in the period prior to the 2016 referendum.

The deficit is a concern for British industry. There are deficits at all levels of the UK labor market, business groups have said, caused in part by declining arrivals in the EU.

Johnson's plan for immigration after the transition period has met with equal concern from rights groups and some companies. We are working on a system based on three-level points: exceptional talent, skilled workers and temporary staff.

The government says it will be fair, but not everyone is convinced.

Johnson "should not waste time,quot; by providing full details, according to the British Chambers of Commerce, who warned of costly delays for companies eager to plan their post-2020 employment program.

Will the United Kingdom remain subject to EU legislation?

During the transition period, the United Kingdom will continue to obey EU standards, for example, employment standards, consumer standards and competition law.

In areas of EU law, the Court of Justice of the European Communities will continue to exercise jurisdiction, although the United Kingdom will not have a voice in the creation of new laws, nor will the ECJ have a British judge.

Over time, Brexit will see the repatriation of laws governed by Brussels to London. But not in the short term, and in some cases, not for years.

Beyond the transition period, Johnson insists that the Luxembourg-based body has no more influence on the United Kingdom.

Michael Dougan, a professor of European law, said the Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement allows for continuous EU supervision in specific political areas.

"After the transition period, the Retirement Agreement stipulates that the ECJ continues to exercise certain forms of jurisdiction in relation to the United Kingdom, for example, with regard to the interpretation of citizens' rights provisions (and) the Protocol dealing with Northern Ireland. "

Similarly, up to four years after the end of the transition period, the European Commission may file infringement cases against the United Kingdom for breach of EU legislation before December 2020.

What will happen to Northern Ireland?

On Saturday morning, the United Kingdom will share a land border of 483 kilometers (300 miles) with the EU: the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It will remain open and fluid during the transition period.

Shortly after Brexit Day, the special committees of British and EU representatives will meet to resolve a future agreement. The Northern Ireland Protocol, the agreement designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, will be developed and, all will be well, agreed without delay.

But the talks promise to be tough. The Protocol seeks to keep Northern Ireland in the customs territory of the United Kingdom while applying EU rules on agricultural and manufactured products.

This will eliminate the need for a customs border on the island, a politically tense proposal given the history of sectarian violence in Ireland, but it means a de facto regulatory border that emerges in the Irish Sea.

Northern Ireland could suffer financially in this scenario, said Katy Hayward, author and reader in sociology in Queen & # 39; s University Belfast.

"We can expect to see an increase in paperwork and, therefore, in the costs for the movement of goods across the Irish Sea, and consequently an increase in prices for consumers in Northern Ireland, plus the risk of a disruption in supply chains, "he said.

"New levels of political maturity will be required among the representatives elected here to ensure that this period of flow does not lead to increasing polarization and recriminations," he added.