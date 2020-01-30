Adult movie star: gay porn discriminates against "funds,quot; in favor of "tops,quot;

There is a growing concern in the adult gay movie industry that "funds,quot; are being discriminated against. For those who do not understand the jargon, a "top,quot; is the donor and the "bottom,quot; of the recipient in a gay relationship.

Armond Rizzo, the most important gay adult movie star, went to IG yesterday to criticize a porn studio for allegedly paying more above than below.

Armond went to Twitter on January 26 to expose the practice to his 320,000 followers.

He slammed the study after claiming that "they pay funds much less than the best." He explained: "And (his) excuse (is that) the site is more dominant."

The leading adult movie star initially did not say what studio he was talking about, but then revealed that his accusations are directed at BlacksOnBoys, one of the most popular gay adult studios.

"It's a shame," he said, "I lost respect." Adding ", by BlacksOnBoys, if you wonder what my answer is to work for you, I think you are smart enough to know that it will be a great NO, THANK YOU!"

"I don't care if you've even increased my rate. It's unfair that you pay less funds and that's why I refuse to work for you!"

In the extensive video, Rizzo described in detail how the two positions are judged differently, arguing that the maximums enjoy particular privileges, especially in the porn industry.

He stressed that, traditionally, tops spend less time preparing for outbreaks, while funds must prepare comparatively more and even control what they eat.

"I'm getting very passionate because I literally had to do all the work on the set," Rizzo said.

HERE IS THE FULL VIDEO: WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT