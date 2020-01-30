Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani go for a bike ride in New Delhi





Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have joined for the first time for director Malang of Mohit Suri. The film also stars Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in crucial parts. Malang is a story about four individuals, who kill for emotion and have different motivations to do the same. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on February 7, 2020. There is already a lot of expectation around the movie. After promoting the film rigorously in Mumbai, the cast of the film headed to New Delhi yesterday. Today, we take the sizzling Aditya-Disha on a bike ride in the capital.

The couple looked fabulous in each other's company and complemented themselves not only with their outfits but also with their environment. Check out the latest images of the duo below.