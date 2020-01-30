Accusation, coronavirus, brexit: your Thursday briefing

Republicans push for a quick end of the trial

%MINIFYHTML60f0367272af744b4fc0d18602bc34d713% %MINIFYHTML60f0367272af744b4fc0d18602bc34d714%

Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader and other Republicans seem increasingly confident that They have the necessary votes to block witnesses and put an end to President Trump's political trial as early as Friday.

They have offered multiple reasons to reject new testimonies, but our chief Washington correspondent says that Republicans are concerned that listening to John Bolton, the former national security adviser, leads to a cascade of other witnesses. That would tie the Senate indefinitely when Trump's acquittal is not in doubt.

On Wednesday, the Senate began a two-day question and answer session with the House’s political trial managers and the president’s legal team. Here are six takeaways.

Closer look: One of Trump's lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, offered a surprisingly broad defense, arguing that a president cannot be removed from office for actions to improve the prospects for reelection if he believes his re-election is of national interest.

"All public officials I know believe their choice is of public interest," said Dershowitz. "Mainly, you're right." Our Congress editor discussed his comments on The Latest, our podcast on political trial investigation.