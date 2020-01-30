Accusation, coronavirus, brexit: your Thursday briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering the 16-hour question and answer session in the political trial of President Trump, Withdrawal from Great Britain of the European Union and the Americans increased life expectancy.
Republicans push for a quick end of the trial
Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader and other Republicans seem increasingly confident that They have the necessary votes to block witnesses and put an end to President Trump's political trial as early as Friday.
They have offered multiple reasons to reject new testimonies, but our chief Washington correspondent says that Republicans are concerned that listening to John Bolton, the former national security adviser, leads to a cascade of other witnesses. That would tie the Senate indefinitely when Trump's acquittal is not in doubt.
On Wednesday, the Senate began a two-day question and answer session with the House’s political trial managers and the president’s legal team. Here are six takeaways.
Closer look: One of Trump's lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, offered a surprisingly broad defense, arguing that a president cannot be removed from office for actions to improve the prospects for reelection if he believes his re-election is of national interest.
"All public officials I know believe their choice is of public interest," said Dershowitz. "Mainly, you're right." Our Congress editor discussed his comments on The Latest, our podcast on political trial investigation.
Whats Next: The trial will resume at 1 p.m. This today. A vote is expected to see if there are new witnesses on Friday.
Another angle: The White House said it reviewed a draft of Bolton's next book, but Trump's lawyers insisted on Wednesday that they were without knowing that it contradicted the defense of political judgment of the president.
Running to stop the spread of coronavirus
A World Health Organization committee will meet for the second time in a week to decide if the outbreak is a global health emergency. Today's meeting occurs when the number of confirmed cases exceeded 7,700 worldwide, most of them in China. Here are the latest updates.
More than a dozen countries, including the United States, are isolating patients and evaluating travelers from China. No one has died from the disease outside of mainland China, where the death toll rose today to 170.
Closer look: The outbreak is a reminder of how dependent China's world economy is, writes our trade correspondent in Hong Kong. Global brands such as Ford, Ikea and Starbucks are closing factories and stores, while Apple is diverting supply chains.
Brexit is finally happening
Britain plans to formally withdraw from the European Union on Friday, after more than three years of confusion, political division and deadlines.
But A potentially volatile new chapter, in which London and Brussels try to close a trade agreement by the end of the year, is just beginning.
Go deeper: While Brexit has produced some unity among the other 27 members of the European Union, it can weaken the diplomatic influence of the bloc and highlight internal divisions, writes our diplomatic correspondent in Europe.
Quotable: "It is a defeat for everyone: for the European project, for Britain's position in the world and for American interests, since the United States was Britain's beneficiary in the EU," said Ian Lesser, a former US diplomat.
Which Democrat agrees more with you?
As the primary season begins, you may not be sure which presidential candidate best matches your views and priorities.
To help, we have produced a 10-question questionnaire to determine the Democratic candidate with whom he most aligns.
Closer look: Joe Biden has highlighted his work during the Obama administration to help expand access to medical care and revive the economy. But for many union leaders, those years were a disappointment.
Another angle: Iowa State University has banned political slogans written with chalk on sidewalks after students complained that the messages had become discriminatory and divisive. A group has sued the school, saying the ban violates the First Amendment.
If you have some time, it's worth it
Loyal to China, but locked up anyway
From Beijing's perspective, Zulhumar Isaac, above, an Uighur woman from the Xinjiang region, grew up in a model family of ethnic minority: his mother was a cadre of the Communist Party and his father worked in a newspaper that followed the official line.
But when the government of President Xi Jinping began to take strong measures against the Uyghurs, his parents were arrested. Our writer spent almost a year documenting Your effort to recover them.
This is what is happening most.
Living longer: The life expectancy of Americans has increased for the first time in four years, the government said today. After a decrease driven by an increase in drug overdoses, the benchmark increased to 78.7 years in 2018.
The crumbling facades of New York: Scaffolding surrounds around 1,400 buildings in the city due to security problems. An investigation by The Times found that the owners violate the laws on the exterior of the buildings and ignore the application, including fines of $ 31 million.
Get crackin & # 39 ;: A sculpture outside C.I.A. The headquarters contains an encrypted message that has not been completely decoded for almost 30 years. Its creator has offered a new track.
Snapshot: Above, the surface of the sun, represented by a telescope in Hawaii. The high-resolution image published on Wednesday revealed "nuclei,quot; in the form of cells, each the size of Texas, that carry heat from inside the sun to the outside.
Nightly Comedy: In the political trial, senators have to present questions written on a card. "It looks like the card you fill before singing karaoke," Jimmy Fallon said.
Cook: There is only one rule for Cornbread muffins with cheese: do not mix too much.
Watch: We talked to actor George MacKay about how he achieved the exciting final career of the movie "1917,quot;.
Read: "A very stable genius,quot;, of the journalists awarded the Pulitzer Prize Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, is the number 1 debut on our best-fiction list of hardcover books and combined fiction books and electronic books.
Smarter life: Not everyone develops social skills as children. Here is a primer for adults.
And now for the backstory in …
Gandhi's mantle
Today is the 72nd anniversary of the death of Mohandas Gandhi, who helped win the independence of India from Britain with a campaign of nonviolence and enshrined protections for all religions. Protesters challenging the Hindu nationalist agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi they have been evoking the legacy of Gandhi as Mr. Modi has done. Maria Abi-Habib, a Times correspondent in South Asia, spoke with Mike Ives of the Briefings team about the crash.
How have the protests changed since they started a few months ago?
They are much wider. They are not only Muslims or a group of liberal students, they are the people who see India that Gandhi built, one of secularism and religious coexistence, giving way to a government that is committed to a sectarian narrative at a time when the economy is shake
Can you think of a scene?
Some protesters held a banner that read: "Dear Hindus, we rejected an Islamic state in 1947. Now it is your turn to reject a Hindu state. Honestly, secular India." That really spoke to me because 1947 was the partition, when the Hindus in Pakistan They decided to stay or flee to India, and Muslims in India had a similar option.
India chose secularism in 1947. It was mostly Hindu and said its strength was its diversity, and that it would embrace Christians and Muslims and Sikhs as much as its Hindu citizens.
Why is a particular protest, a sitting on the road by Muslim women in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood of New Delhi, considered so significant?
Above all, the Muslim community in India has not been well organized in recent decades, but These protests have mobilized him. Shaheen Bagh has become a symbol of that. And the place of women in Indian Muslim homes has tended to be a conservative stereotype: they don't go out, they don't protest, they don't mobilize. So Shaheen Bagh has really changed the game.
