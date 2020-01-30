According to reports, the star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39 ;, Teresa Giudice, wants & # 39; a good Jewish child & # 39; after separating from the husband

According to reports, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is looking for "a good Jewish child,quot; to settle after her separation from her husband Joe Giudice after 20 years of marriage.

Speaking to Pop In The Morning, Teresa's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, explained.

"We asked her this at the meeting, and she gives us a complete description," Melissa told the store. "She would like a good Jewish child." But she says Teresa may need some encouragement before plunging her toe into the dating group. "I'm going to push her on the date!" she added.

Last month, Teresa was seen with a mysterious man, but quickly stopped the rumor.

"He is my husband's best friend, Tony, the hot pool boy," she said. "They are friends, they are really true friends, but I am sure that they will soon start dating."

The couple will file for divorce soon, but during this season of the show, Teresa shared that Joe had made him sign a prenuptial agreement before they married two decades ago.