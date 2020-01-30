Home Entertainment According to reports, the star of & # 39; RHONJ & #...

According to reports, the star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39 ;, Teresa Giudice, wants & # 39; a good Jewish child & # 39; after separating from the husband

According to reports, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is looking for "a good Jewish child,quot; to settle after her separation from her husband Joe Giudice after 20 years of marriage.

Speaking to Pop In The Morning, Teresa's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, explained.

"We asked her this at the meeting, and she gives us a complete description," Melissa told the store. "She would like a good Jewish child." But she says Teresa may need some encouragement before plunging her toe into the dating group. "I'm going to push her on the date!" she added.

