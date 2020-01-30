According to reports, Meghan Markle finds Royal Wave & # 39; dumb & # 39; e & # 39; uncomfortable & # 39;

WENN / Instar

Now that she and Harry have resigned as "older" royal members and have moved to Canada to start a new life, Meghan is said to be relieved since she has been limited by the royal rules.

It seems that real life is not for Meghan markle. A new report suggests that the Duchess of Sussex is not really enjoying the royal wave, which is the way British royal family members are greeting.

"She felt silly and uncomfortable making the real wave," a source tells In Touch. Apparently struggling to nail it, the source adds that "it took him several times to do it well."

First "Suits"The actress seemed to be having difficulty concentrating while practicing for the royal wave. According to reports," she couldn't help laughing at herself when she practiced with Prince Harry. "

The greeting was not the only thing that one's mother supposedly "could not bear". Another source shared that Meghan thought that having to bow to high-ranking royals was "ridiculous." The source admitted that "honestly it was a big, big problem for her."

"The queen is very traditional and prefers that women in the family wear a skirt or a dress below the knee when seen in public," the source continued, adding that Meghan found the actual dress code "old fashioned ". As a "modern woman," the former actress allegedly "hated this protocol and believes she is sexist."

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced their plan to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships," said his statement.

"This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity." additional.