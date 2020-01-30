ABC News suspends correspondent who reported that Kobe Bryant's four daughters were in a helicopter crash

%MINIFYHTMLa07441df72584099f9d18c167d6b3c2b11% %MINIFYHTMLa07441df72584099f9d18c167d6b3c2b12%

ABC News suspended Matt Gutman, his main national correspondent, for erroneously reporting on Sunday that Kobe Bryant's four children were with him during the helicopter crash that killed the former NBA star and eight other people in Calabasas, California.

Only one of Bryant's daughters, Gianna, 13, was with Bryant on the plane. The two traveled to a basketball tournament at the Bryant Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

ABC confirmed Gutman's suspension in a statement issued Wednesday to the Los Angeles Times, but did not specify its duration.

"Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism," an ABC News representative told the Times. "As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman's initial reports were not accurate and did not meet our editorial standards."

This is what ABC journalist Matt Gutman reports about the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash and his daughters: "… and the fact that 4 of his children are believed to be in that helicopter with him …" pic.twitter.com/6ETCqw21Aj – Rob López (@ r0bato) January 26, 2020

Gutman also issued a statement to the Times, saying: "We are in the business of holding people accountable. And I take responsibility for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologize to the Bryant family for this heartbreaking loss and any additional distress caused for my report. "

Gutman corrected his initial report on Sunday, apologizing while doing so.

Today I reported incorrectly that it was believed that four of Kobe Bryant's children were aboard that flight. That is wrong. I apologize to Kobe's family, friends and spectators. pic.twitter.com/yYwuB9vpZl – Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) January 27, 2020

His was not the only misstep about Bryant's death on Sunday. TMZ, which broke the news, issued its initial report before Bryant's immediate family was notified of his death. BBC transmitted images of LeBron James in a report of Bryant's death. There were also several media that incorrectly reported that Rick Fox, Bryant's teammate from 1997 to 2004, was in the helicopter when it crashed.