Go Chile, the cases against Donald Trump are accumulating! As he is currently in the middle of a political trial that could cause him to be permanently removed from office, Trump now faces a lawsuit for sexual assault that requires his DNA to be analyzed to prove that he raped a woman in the 1990s.

@Complex reports that the respected council columnist E. Jean Carroll, who is also a writer for "Saturday Night Live,quot; and "ELLE,quot; magazines, initially stated last year that Donald Trump violated her in the past, a claim he quickly denied . Now, Carroll is going forward With their lawsuit against him and his lawyers they want Trump's DNA to be analyzed to show that it matches the semen found in the Carroll wool black coat dress he wore during the alleged sexual assault.

Carroll's lawyers say they officially notified Trump's lawyer that he should send a DNA sample before March for "analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present in the dress." Carroll also seeks a retraction and unspecified damages from Trump after his previous refusal. That the assault never happened. Carroll's dress has already been tested and a mixture of at least four other people's DNA was found in the sleeves, including male DNA; This unidentified male DNA, they believe, belongs to Trump.

Speaking about the test, Carroll said this:

"The unidentified male DNA in the dress could show that Donald Trump not only knows who I am, but also violently assaulted me in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed me by lying about it and challenging my character."

At this time, Trump has not responded to DNA demands … but you know he will.

