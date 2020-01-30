50 fascinating facts about Jennifer Lopez

%MINIFYHTML64dca8c95ca3e0cbbac389f964df50f511% %MINIFYHTML64dca8c95ca3e0cbbac389f964df50f512%

13. His first major role on the big screen came in the 1995 drama. My family, directed by Gregory Nava. Despite not having been credited for her portrayal of Young Maria, she received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Woman anyway. She lost Mare Winningham.

14. In 1997, he got the role of a lifetime, playing the deceased Texan singer. Selena Quintanilla in Selena. Despite having worked with Nava, who directed the film, she was still subjected to an intense audition process. According to reports, her salary for the film was $ 1 million, making her the highest-paid Hispanic actress in history at that time.

15. Filming the scenes of the movie's concert made him want to pursue a record career. "When I made Selena, everything came back again, having that interaction with fans and the public, which is not seen in the movies," he told the Los Angeles Times in 1999. "I missed that a lot. I missed the excitement of the stage, which I had at the beginning of my career in musical theater."

%MINIFYHTML64dca8c95ca3e0cbbac389f964df50f513% %MINIFYHTML64dca8c95ca3e0cbbac389f964df50f514%

16. On February 22, 1997, he married husband No. 1, Cuban waiter. Ojani Noa. They were married less than a year.

17. Despite her brief union, he remained a thorn in her side for years, forcing her to sue him in 2006 to prevent her from publishing a book about her marriage, arguing that she violated her confidentiality agreement. The following year, an arbitrator appointed by the court issued a permanent court order that prohibited him from "criticizing, denigrating, issuing a negative light or belittling,quot; his ex-wife.